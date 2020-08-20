PewDiePie Revisiting His Awkward Old TV Show Appearances Leaves Fans Nostalgic

Hahaha how's it going bros? My name is Pewwwwwdiepieeee.

Like the good ol' cliches go, Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie started out his YouTube "career" from humble beginnings. A rented apartment, a table that could barely hold his computer, keyboard, and a mic; the Swedish boy dropped out of his college citing a lack of interest in studies.

He took a gamble and joined video-sharing website YouTube, a platform still in its early phase, and started recording himself while playing video games. In addition, he started commentating during games - a trait that would in time become synonymous with the Swedish gamer.

His goofy self and high-pitched commentary brought in subscribers, his love for barrels kept audiences hooked. Happy Wheels, Amnesia, Friday With PewDiePie, travel vlogs, You laugh you lose challenges, music videos, meeting his future wife Marzia online, being involved in YouTube's biggest meme 'PewDiePie v T-Series, and a ton of controversies later, Felix enjoys being the second-most subscribed channel in the world. His "bro army" is 100+ million subs strong and he's not planning to go anywhere soon.

On Wednesday, PewDiePie uploaded a video titled "Reacting To My Public Appearances", a montage of the comedian and gamer's early days when he was starting to get noticed by local and international news channels. His jump from 100 subs in 2010 to 1 million in 2012 brought him the fame he wasn't used to, his appearances on television were awkward. His interactions started out as a cringe-fest, according to his own admission.

"I make videos on YouTube where I play games and try to entertain as much as possible," said PewDiePie in an old interview. "Can you explain this to my grandmother who is 80 years old?" quipped the interviewer.

But as he got popular and the concept of reacting and recording oneself became an acceptable genre, persons interviewing him turned into Stephen Colbert and Conan O' Brien, his public outings became more enjoyable to watch.

"People always told you, you'll never get anywhere while sitting in front of the computer entire life, but here I was like, 'yeah, I made it!'," the gamer says in his newly-uploaded video. Although the video was aimed at revisiting his introverted and awkward days, PewDiePie was hit hard with nostalgia and things got a bit emo.

Since the time of its upload, the PewDiePie's video has gone viral on YouTube and elicited a range of comments from his amused fans.

"Imagine how much different his life would have been if he did his videos in Swedish not English."

"The way he talked about Marzia, was the literal cutest thing ever."

"We made it bros, we made it!"

Me: *starts sobbing*

"I'd like to see Pewds on Hot Ones. Not to see him suffer but Sean Evans does such an amazing job of taking an interview. Some of the questions he asks are so good and he does so much research on the guests."