3-min read

PewDiePie Vs T-Series: One-Sided YouTube Beef Takes Over Super Bowl

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson known as MrBeast, showed up at the Super Bowl game between New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams with his friends, wearing 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' shirts to support Pewds.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
PewDiePie Vs T-Series: One-Sided YouTube Beef Takes Over Super Bowl
Image tweeted by @KEEMSTAR / Twitter
Another day, another story of how people are doing everything in their power to help a Swedish gamer stay on top of his game. So what if it comes at a cost attending Super Bowl match and donning 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' t-shirts in the stands?

For the last 5 years, Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie has ruled over YouTube as the most subscribed channel but a recent scare from a music label company from India - T-Series, which was set to dethrone the king, has united fans from every corner of the Internet.

Noticing the gap between the top two subscribed channels on the video-streaming giant narrowing to an all-time low (approx 40K subs at one point), the popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson known as MrBeast, showed up at the Super Bowl game between New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams with his friends, wearing 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' shirts to support Pewds.

MrBeast's outing turned out to be successful as the shirts appeared several times during the thrilling match and even managed to make it to an official tweet posted by ESPN.




MrBeast also informed the fans to keep an eye out on the seats right behind the field goal, to catch a glimpse of the global campaign during the match.




ESPN also managed to capture the drama in one of its tweet.







Fans too spotted the shirts.




Another YouTuber Keemstar, who was in attendance, captured the campaign in person.




This, however, isn't the first time MrBeast has come to Pewds' rescue.

The famous YouTuber had earlier bought a bunch of billboards in North Carolina and turned them into advertisements asking people to subscribe to PewDiePie.



Support has poured in from YouTube community and fans ever since the news of T-Series catching up with Pewds hit the Internet.

Justin Roberts, fellow YouTuber, had bought a billboard apparently worth a million dollars in New York’s Times Square for the same cause.

Printers were hacked in some parts of the world that spat out a message that encouraged people to subscribe to the Internet star and unsubscribe from T-Series.

Most recently, musician and YouTuber Davie504 played PewDiePie's diss track B*tch Lasagna outside T-Series' headquarters in Noida, India before playing it on his bass guitar for 10 hours straight.



Even the Tony Stark of the real world, Elon Musk, has expressed a desire to host the Meme Review - a popular show run by YouTube king Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie, on which the Swedish gamer hunts for the funniest memes on Reddit and goes on to review them.




Both T-Series and PewDiePie have breached the 83 million mark on YouTube. The sub gap between the two is approximately 150K at the time of writing this.

(via SocialBlade)

What about the Super Bowl game?

New England Patriots beat Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the lowest-scoring finale ever.

