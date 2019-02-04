English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
PewDiePie Vs T-Series: One-Sided YouTube Beef Takes Over Super Bowl
Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson known as MrBeast, showed up at the Super Bowl game between New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams with his friends, wearing 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' shirts to support Pewds.
Image tweeted by @KEEMSTAR / Twitter
Loading...
Another day, another story of how people are doing everything in their power to help a Swedish gamer stay on top of his game. So what if it comes at a cost attending Super Bowl match and donning 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' t-shirts in the stands?
For the last 5 years, Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie has ruled over YouTube as the most subscribed channel but a recent scare from a music label company from India - T-Series, which was set to dethrone the king, has united fans from every corner of the Internet.
Noticing the gap between the top two subscribed channels on the video-streaming giant narrowing to an all-time low (approx 40K subs at one point), the popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson known as MrBeast, showed up at the Super Bowl game between New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams with his friends, wearing 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' shirts to support Pewds.
MrBeast's outing turned out to be successful as the shirts appeared several times during the thrilling match and even managed to make it to an official tweet posted by ESPN.
MrBeast also informed the fans to keep an eye out on the seats right behind the field goal, to catch a glimpse of the global campaign during the match.
ESPN also managed to capture the drama in one of its tweet.
Fans too spotted the shirts.
Another YouTuber Keemstar, who was in attendance, captured the campaign in person.
This, however, isn't the first time MrBeast has come to Pewds' rescue.
The famous YouTuber had earlier bought a bunch of billboards in North Carolina and turned them into advertisements asking people to subscribe to PewDiePie.
Support has poured in from YouTube community and fans ever since the news of T-Series catching up with Pewds hit the Internet.
Justin Roberts, fellow YouTuber, had bought a billboard apparently worth a million dollars in New York’s Times Square for the same cause.
Printers were hacked in some parts of the world that spat out a message that encouraged people to subscribe to the Internet star and unsubscribe from T-Series.
Most recently, musician and YouTuber Davie504 played PewDiePie's diss track B*tch Lasagna outside T-Series' headquarters in Noida, India before playing it on his bass guitar for 10 hours straight.
Even the Tony Stark of the real world, Elon Musk, has expressed a desire to host the Meme Review - a popular show run by YouTube king Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie, on which the Swedish gamer hunts for the funniest memes on Reddit and goes on to review them.
Both T-Series and PewDiePie have breached the 83 million mark on YouTube. The sub gap between the two is approximately 150K at the time of writing this.
(via SocialBlade)
What about the Super Bowl game?
New England Patriots beat Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the lowest-scoring finale ever.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
For the last 5 years, Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie has ruled over YouTube as the most subscribed channel but a recent scare from a music label company from India - T-Series, which was set to dethrone the king, has united fans from every corner of the Internet.
Noticing the gap between the top two subscribed channels on the video-streaming giant narrowing to an all-time low (approx 40K subs at one point), the popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson known as MrBeast, showed up at the Super Bowl game between New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams with his friends, wearing 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' shirts to support Pewds.
MrBeast's outing turned out to be successful as the shirts appeared several times during the thrilling match and even managed to make it to an official tweet posted by ESPN.
WE MADE IT ON THE SUPER BOWL pic.twitter.com/il1E4ie94Y— MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 3, 2019
MrBeast also informed the fans to keep an eye out on the seats right behind the field goal, to catch a glimpse of the global campaign during the match.
We bought seats right behind the field goal, every kick on the end zone with rams paint will have our sub 2 Pewdiepie shirts.— MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 4, 2019
ESPN also managed to capture the drama in one of its tweet.
Stephen Gostkowski misses the 46-yard FG! pic.twitter.com/jEUct0ObCr— ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2019
It's official. @espn has joined the race against T-Series.— G FUEL® (@GFuelEnergy) February 4, 2019
Fans too spotted the shirts.
@MrBeastYT on that last field goal pic.twitter.com/lQPn59BcgV— nolan (@iamnolanhill) February 4, 2019
Another YouTuber Keemstar, who was in attendance, captured the campaign in person.
Breaking @MrBeastYT helps @pewdiepie by attending the Super Bowl with a #subcribetoPewDiePie ad pic.twitter.com/hiUvYOKS8L— KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) February 4, 2019
This, however, isn't the first time MrBeast has come to Pewds' rescue.
The famous YouTuber had earlier bought a bunch of billboards in North Carolina and turned them into advertisements asking people to subscribe to PewDiePie.
Support has poured in from YouTube community and fans ever since the news of T-Series catching up with Pewds hit the Internet.
Justin Roberts, fellow YouTuber, had bought a billboard apparently worth a million dollars in New York’s Times Square for the same cause.
Printers were hacked in some parts of the world that spat out a message that encouraged people to subscribe to the Internet star and unsubscribe from T-Series.
Most recently, musician and YouTuber Davie504 played PewDiePie's diss track B*tch Lasagna outside T-Series' headquarters in Noida, India before playing it on his bass guitar for 10 hours straight.
Even the Tony Stark of the real world, Elon Musk, has expressed a desire to host the Meme Review - a popular show run by YouTube king Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie, on which the Swedish gamer hunts for the funniest memes on Reddit and goes on to review them.
Host meme review? pic.twitter.com/k2SFtIUh1k— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2019
Both T-Series and PewDiePie have breached the 83 million mark on YouTube. The sub gap between the two is approximately 150K at the time of writing this.
(via SocialBlade)
What about the Super Bowl game?
New England Patriots beat Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the lowest-scoring finale ever.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Good Time to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S9+, as Prices Have Been Slashed By Rs 7,000
- Google’s Play Store Malware Problem Refuses to Go Away, 29 Photo Editing Apps Caught Red-Handed
- Kangana Episode Shines a Spotlight on How Big Bad Bollywood Short-changes Writers' Credit
- Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results