YearEnder2018: PewDiePie Vs T-Series to PUBG Cafe, Here Are 7 Gifts India Gave to the World in 2018
From star weddings to towering monuments, Indians were literally touching the sky in 2018.
2018 may not have been the best of years. Fortunately, not everything was bad and we did manage to pick up some good moments along the way.
2018, more than anything was the year of India's international arrival. It was the year of the big fat Indian weddings, the year when an Indian channel rattled the entire YouTube community and a cafe based on a massively popular multiplayer game made international headlines.
Apart from the extremely weird and hilarious memes, here's a quick recap of some unforgettable presents India gave to the entire world in 2K18.
#1 Class Kohli
Despite facing flak for his on-field presence and behavior, Indian skipper Virat Kohli let his bat do the talking in 2018.
Kohli produced some exceptional ODI feats this year, elevating his stature as the best batsman in the format across the world. And by a comfortable distance.
112, 46 not out, 160 not out, 75, 36, 129 not out, 75, 45, 71, 140, 157 not out, 107, 16, 33 not out – these are his ODI scores in 2018.
Kohli scored 1202 runs at an average of 133.55 in 14 innings this year. In doing so, he also became the quickest batsman in terms of innings and balls to breach the 10,000-run mark during the second One-Day International between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam.
The scoring machine became the fifth Indian batsman to achieve the spectacular milestone and 13th overall to pass the 10k-run milestone in the 50-over format. He took just 205 innings to reach the landmark, an incredible 54 innings lesser than the previous record holder, Sachin Tendulkar.
If you're into numbers, here's how Kohli shattered several records in 2K18.
#2 DeepVeer ki Shaadi
Bollywood heartthrobs Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Lake Como's gorgeous Villa del Balbianello.
The actors took to their respective social media accounts and shared photos from their Sangeet-Mehendi-Shaadi ceremonies and made their fans gush.
Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, and pretty much everyone else wanted to get married after Deepika-Ranveer's wedding photographs and we could totally understand why.
With their swanky, expensive, private yet highly publicized wedding, DeepVeer showed the world that Bollywood star weddings were no mean feat. Not just India, the wedding trended internationally with all the world sharing the joy of the newlyweds.
#3 Priyanka - Nick Jonas tying knot
This year saw not one but two extravagant weddings. while we were still reeling from the amazing pictures of DeepVeer's reception, desi girl Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas' wedding stole the thunder.
Chopra, our very own superstar, vowed her fans both in India and abroad and showed Hollywood how it's really done when it came to nuptial matters. This was probably the first time that a large number of Americans Googled Indian wedding rituals to find out what was really up!
Their wedding celebrations were in tune with the majestic venue -- the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, situated atop a hill in this 'Blue City' in Rajasthan.
Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 26, first exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony officiated by the groom's father on December 1. They wore custom-made Ralph Lauren ensembles -- a good fit as the two stars had shared the spotlight for the first time as guests of the designer at the 2017 Met Gala.
Priyanka's majestic 75-feet veil also made it to memedom.
They followed it up with a traditional Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, after three days of wedding celebrations which included a colourful mehendi ceremony, a friendly cricket match, and a power-packed musical evening.
#4 PUBG Mania
The popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG, now has just as many players as Fortnite at over 200 million users. So it comes as no surprise that the game gave sleepless nights to parents, schools, universities, and the young gamers who are addicted to the game. The game gained notoriety after cases of addiction were reported to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences. Such is the rage around the game that even the Indian cricket team was spotted playing the viral game in their chill time. A Pune couple recently went out of their way to arrange for a special, PUBG themed pre-wedding shoot. When players spotted a Mahindra tractor- 265 DI while playing PUBG, they informed the chief.
Realising that kids had gone too far with their obsession with the multiplayer game, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), a university located in Tamil Nadu, even sent out a circular warning the students against playing late night online games, with a special mention to PUBG.
But the madness had only begun. Bitten by the viral bug, a Jaipur resident took the craze one notch up and decided to open a PUBG themed cafe in Rajasthan's capital. Named PUBG (duh!)- PlayerUnknown's Belly Grounds, the cafe opened its doors in October this year. "We are players. We have played PUBG for days and nights together. We had a friend over who came up with the idea of PUBG-themed cafe. And it clicked immediately," revealed owner Ashish Choudhary.
#5 Touching New Heights
In 2018, India became home to the tallest statue in the world. Yep. Standing at an astounding 182m, the statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 143rd birth anniversary. Built at a cost of Rs 1989 crore with 1,40,000 cubic mts of concrete and 18,500 tonnes of reinforced steel rods, the 'Statue of Unity' grabbed the global headlines after it was revealed that it was twice as tall as the Statue of Liberty. Even comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah had something to say about the giant structure. Another distinction of the statue is that it can also be soon from space! Last month, the American Earth-imaging company took to their Twitter page to share a picture of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue as seen from the space. It's that huge! Image credits: @Planetlabs
While there was severe criticism of the large amounts of money spent on constructing the statue and debate over its alleged futility, the 'Statue of Unity' certainly was one of the most talked about things to come out of the country this year.
#6 T-Series vs PewDiePie war
It is hard to articulate this intense saga in brief, but we'll try. With over 78 million subscribers, Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg a.k.a PewDiePie, is the most popular YouTube celebrity in the world. Over the last five years, the Swedish gamer has reigned over the video-streaming site as the most subscribed channel and has defended his throne despite repeted allegations of anti-semitic and racist content. In fact, even when YouTube took some of his 'questionable' content down, his fandom continued to surge. However, a recent scare from an Indian music label company, T-Series, seemed set to dethrone the king of your YouTube wall this year. On several occasions, T-Series came very close to PewDiePie's subscriber count, setting of a chain of fan reactions throughout the world. Pie fandom responded by coming forward in aid of PewDiePie's one-sided beef with the Noida-based music label. Even other YouTubers expressed their support. First, popular YouTuber Mr Beast bought a bunch of billboards in North Carolina and turned them into advertisements asking people to subscribe to PewDiePie. Then, another YouTuber Justin Roberts bought a billboard apparently worth a million dollars in New York’s Times Square for the same cause. Musician and YouTuber Davie504 played PewDiePie's diss track on his guitar for 10 hours. When it looked like it was all over for Pewds, YouTube stars Markiplier and Jacksepticeye stepped in and gave a much-needed push of almost a million subscribers under 48 hours. Celeb YouTuber Logan Paul, who doesn't share a cordial relationship with Pewds came forward to save the day for him.
Even an Indian YouTuber backed PewDiePie by showing his support to 'subscribe to PewDiePie' meme.
At the time of writing this, PewDiePie sits comfortably ahead of T-Series' subscriber count by a million subs.
#7 E ≠ mc^2
2018 was not a great year for physicist Albert Einstein, whose theory of special relativity was quashed by controversial self-styled 'godman' Nithyananda. Maybe we learnt it all wrong.
Einstein's iconic equation simply states that the energy and mass (matter) are interchangeable; that they are different forms of the same thing and under right conditions, energy can become mass and vice versa.
> E = energy (measured in joules, J)
> m = mass (measured in kilograms, kg)
> c = the speed of light (measured in metres per second, ms-1)
But little did Einstein know that his years of research would be used to assess 'vegetarian and non-vegetarian brains' of Indians in 2018.
E is not equal to mc square, claimed the 'godman'.
Here's Nithyananda's explanation on how Einstein got it all wrong:
"E equal to not mc square. Cannot be mc square. What is mc square? The difference between intensity and continuity."
There's more.
"What is energy, what is matter? Matter is continuity. Energy is intensity. mc. What do you call as matter? Anything continue. What do you call as energy? Anything intense. "
If you thought this was pointless, wait for it. The scientifically inclined 'sadhu' goes to link the equation with food habits.
"The intensity and continuity is separate for a non-veg crooked brain which has seen only ups and downs. Only a vegetarian brain which can retain the experiences continuously without losing the intensity can understand. m and c is not mc. It is m-m-m-m-m c-c-c-c-c" Nithyananda said at Nithya Satsang held in Bengaluru back in February.
The video went viral immediately on Facebook and memes emerged out of Nityananda's laughable theory.
