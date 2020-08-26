'Subscribe to MrBeast': PewDiePie Just Gave Jimmy a Shoutout Over Outlandish Video and We're Glad

Well, well, well... how the turntables.

Nearly two years ago, YouTube personality MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson broke the Internet by joining the "PewDiePie vs T-Series" subscriber war and pushed the "Subscribe to PewDiePie" meme to its absolute limit.

MrBeast bought a bunch of billboards in North Carolina and turned them into advertisements asking people to subscribe to Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie.

Seeing PewDiePie losing his YouTube throne to the Noida-based music production company T-Series, MrBeast showed up at the Super Bowl game between New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams with his friends in 2019, wearing 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' shirts to support Pewds.

MrBeast's outing turned out to be successful as the shirts appeared several times during the thrilling match and even managed to make it to an official tweet posted by ESPN.

WE MADE IT ON THE SUPER BOWL pic.twitter.com/il1E4ie94Y — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 3, 2019

The inevitable followed and soon the viral meme campaign and PewDiePie's position got buried under T-Series.

However, two years later, the Swedish gamer has given MrBeast a shoutout he'll never forget, following the latter's over-the-top YouTube antics and we've truly come a full circle.

MrBeast recently bought 120K lottery tickets worth $1 million or INR 7,48,05,000 and decided to buy an island with whatever amount the tickets fetched him.

The total earnings, despite being in a negative, came to about $720,000 (Rs 5.4 crore) and in a subsequent video, Jimmy along with his friends and crew visited the island to inspect and have fun on his new possession.

Things truly got MrBeast level of crazy when the YouTuber announced the "last to leave challenge" wherein 10 contestants were ferried to the island and whoever was the last remaining person, got to be the new owner of the pricy piece of land.

The challenges included playing hide n' seek on the island, bowling with a golden coconut and even checking on contestants' phone if they were subscribed to PewDiePie. Those who failed were instantly eliminated.

This peculiar challenge was noticed by PewDiePie who uploaded a video on Monday titled: Mr Beast Made Someone Lose 800000 Because of Me.

Amused as he was, PewDiePie said, "He lost because he wasn't subscribed. If that's not a good reason to subscribe this channel right now. You could win an island. Literally."

Praising MrBeast's contribution to the video-sharing platform, the gamer and comedian further said: "Can we talk about the fact that MrBeast gave away a f***ing island? How does he? (laughs) Legit it's impressive. He's pushing boundaries on YouTube that nobody even knew there was. I love that."

"If you haven't subscribed to MrBeast with bell notification on, then you'll never get a tambourine out of me," PewDiePie concluded.