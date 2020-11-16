News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
2-MIN READ

Pfizer and Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccines May not be 100% Foolproof but These Memes Are

The Covid-19 vaccine has spurred many memes | Image credit: Reuters/Twitter

The Covid-19 vaccine has spurred many memes | Image credit: Reuters/Twitter

While Pfizer's claims its vaccine is 90 percent effective, Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5 percent effective.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

After months of despair and hopelessness, the world saw a glimmer of hope in November when not one but two companies claimed to have created a vaccine against coronavirus.

First, American multinational pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer claimed to have found the cure for the novel virus. On Monday, Pfizer said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study.

The same day saw the second most there’s promising news from a COVID-19 vaccine candidate this month when pharma firm Moderna also claimed it had found the COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna claimed that its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company's still ongoing study.

The news came just a week after its rival Pfizer claimed to have found a vaccine with 90 percent chances of success.

The claims, however, have left internet users rather baffled on social media. Many wondered how effective the vaccines really were if all they offered was 90 or 94 percent coverage and not a full-proof solution.

Vexed netizens resorted to memes to mock the immense support the news of the vaccines evoked.

The seemingly short gap between the two US Biotech giants also spurred rivalry memes as people joked about the tense situation between Moderna and Pfizer.

However, most netizens expressed relief that now there were at least more than one option to protect them from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A vaccine can't come fast enough, as virus cases topped 11 million in the U.S. over the weekend 1 million of them recorded in just the past week. The pandemic has killed more than 1.3 million people worldwide, more than 245,000 of them in the US.

Still, if the Food and Drug Administration allows emergency use of Modernas or Pfizer's candidates, there will be limited, rationed supplies before the end of the year. Both require people to get two shots, several weeks apart.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...