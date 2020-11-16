Pfizer and Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccines May not be 100% Foolproof but These Memes Are

After months of despair and hopelessness, the world saw a glimmer of hope in November when not one but two companies claimed to have created a vaccine against coronavirus .

First, American multinational pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer claimed to have found the cure for the novel virus. On Monday, Pfizer said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study.

The same day saw the second most there’s promising news from a COVID-19 vaccine candidate this month when pharma firm Moderna also claimed it had found the COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna claimed that its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company's still ongoing study.

The news came just a week after its rival Pfizer claimed to have found a vaccine with 90 percent chances of success.

The claims, however, have left internet users rather baffled on social media. Many wondered how effective the vaccines really were if all they offered was 90 or 94 percent coverage and not a full-proof solution.

Vexed netizens resorted to memes to mock the immense support the news of the vaccines evoked.

5.5% ineffective is an acceptable number of people to have adverse effects from a rushed and experimental vaccine, but .006% of a mortality rate is too high and we need a vaccine for it. pic.twitter.com/0QS3llfCJN — Tony Pajamas (@TheNotoriousJ0E) November 16, 2020

Pfizer vaccine 90% protection against CovidModerna vaccine 94.5% protection against CovidFed vaccine 100% protection against corrections — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) November 16, 2020

Pfizer: Our vaccine is 90% effective! Moderna: Our vaccine is 95% effective! North Korea: Our vaccine is 100% effective! pic.twitter.com/OKAjhF5z7h — Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) November 16, 2020

The seemingly short gap between the two US Biotech giants also spurred rivalry memes as people joked about the tense situation between Moderna and Pfizer.

Moderna announcing their 95% effective vaccine right after Pfizer pic.twitter.com/yvHrx8bbbQ — Justin (@IdBeThor) November 16, 2020

However, most netizens expressed relief that now there were at least more than one option to protect them from the COVID-19 pandemic.

BTW, this will be me as soon as Moderna and Pfizer get these vaccines out to market. pic.twitter.com/3fcFaWgG6s — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) November 16, 2020

A vaccine can't come fast enough, as virus cases topped 11 million in the U.S. over the weekend 1 million of them recorded in just the past week. The pandemic has killed more than 1.3 million people worldwide, more than 245,000 of them in the US.

Still, if the Food and Drug Administration allows emergency use of Modernas or Pfizer's candidates, there will be limited, rationed supplies before the end of the year. Both require people to get two shots, several weeks apart.