Pharmacist's Unique Method to Build Oxygen Flow Meter Helps Save Lives in Jharkhand Hospital

A pharmacist from Jharkhand devised a unique method to build oxygen flow meters that helped supply oxygen to patients at a hospital, thereby saving over 60 critical patients from a possible oxygen shortage. Shyam Kumar, who works with the Gumla Sadar Hospital realised that his hospital, despite having adequate oxygen supply, was having issues with providing them to the patients because of lack of flow meters. Kumar thought of a way to build a flow meter by putting together a unit by fixing working bits from rejected and unused flow meters.

Kumar said he was not able to get the measuring bottles used in the flow meter because they were unavailable. “So then I tried fixing a feeding bottle while waiting for the measuring bottles used in the oxygen flow meters. I brought one from the Maternity Treatment Centre (MTR) and that actually worked," he was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Kumar also said the shortage was so acute that his idea was also immediately approved and after the set up was sent for trial, it came back working efficiently. Kumar said he then put together 20 such units from other meters which were left unused or rejected and fitted them with the ones he had designed and they all worked perfectly without an hindrance.

Doctors and nursing staff have all praised Kumar for his exemplary work with designing the new oxygen flow meters that helped to save over 60 lives.

In recent developments, the demand for Oxygen has dipped sharply in Delhi and the heartland states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, indicating an improvement in the Covid-19 situation. Moreover, some of these states now have a buffer stock of Oxygen. Meanwhile, the Centre’s oxygen supply to Tamil Nadu has been tripled in the last 18 days as the southern state is reporting a sharp spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

