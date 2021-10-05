PhD Student Who Got 4 Fully Funded Offers in US Shares Tips for the Perfect SOP

Olamide Olaoba, Graduate Research Assistant & PhD student at the University of Missouri, has shared someimportant advice for the aspirants seeking to pursue PhD from any US-based university in the field of Medical Sciences. He tweeted, “I got 4 fully-funded PhD offers in the USA. Here is what you can learn from each paragraph of my SOP.” In a series of tweets, he outlined the issues and important areas that one need to keep in view while applying for the PhD scholarships.

He divided the areas into 6 segments. Segment 1 is the introduction which includes details like problems the aspirants want their career to be solving, reason of the problem, needsto solve the problem, career statement that may involve their aim to provide the solution to the problem and the applicant’s intention to apply for the program.

The second segment is research that would talk about the candidate’s work at undergrad and/or post-baccalaureate level, description of the problem, approach, result, andsignificance of their research. This will also include the role of the candidate in the success of the research and the influence of study on their success.

He dedicated the third segment to humblebrags, which means talking about personal achievements. He advised candidates to talk about the task that has been completed by them, including competitions, scholarships, publications and other measurable results.

The fourth segment should talk about additional skill-based experience and applicant’s contribution to DEI, their successful teamwork experience, relevant teaching skills, public speaking skills, defendable soft skills and specific contribution to diversity, equity and inclusion.

In the fifth segment, he suggested writing about the university and the program which should include their reputation, feats of faculty members in academia, library, alumni network, student-faculty ratio and other crucial details. However, the conclusion of the thesis should cover the problem, the need to solve it and the need and importance of the position for you.

These suggestions seem to be quite helpful for the PhD aspirants who want to pursue their doctorate from any world-class university.

