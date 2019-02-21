English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PHED Bihar Authorities to file FIR Against 'Sunny Leone' Who Topped Draft JE Merit List
The provisional merit list for Bihar’s Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) was released on Tuesday and surprisingly, the candidate scoring the highest marks was named Sunny Leone.
Source : PTI
A day after a certain 'Sunny Leone', daughter of 'Leona Leone' topped the draft merit list of candidates shortlisted for the post of junior civil engineer in the bihar Public Health engineering Department (PHED), authorities said they will take legal action into the matter.
The provisional merit list for Bihar’s Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) was released on Tuesday and surprisingly, the candidate scoring the highest marks was named Sunny Leone. As the news went viral, PHED authorities clarified to media outlets that the name was possibly the result of a prank.
And now, PHEd Principal Secretary,Jitendra Srivastava has told Hindustan Times that they would be filing an FIR against the fake topper 'Sunny Leone'. According to Srivastava, the applicant could end up facing several charges under the IT Act as well as CrPC as she had not only tried to obstruct governmnet processes but also impersonated a real actress from Bollywood.
In fact, the candidacy can be confirmed as a joke or mischief as the candidate even used the actress Leone's real photo on the form, HT reported.
The hilarious mishap has grabbed eyeballs across the nation with many commenting on PHEd's carelessness in the recruitment process. Even politician and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejasvi Yadav tweeted about the incident.
And the actress herself could not help but comment.
Courtesy to CM Nitish Kumar’s “Farzi Topper Banao, Farzi Naukri Pao” education & recruitment policy ‘Sunny Leone’ tops Bihar junior engineer merit list with 98.5 marks.— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 20, 2019
Another candidate named, 'BVCXZBNNB” has also made it to the top 3rd rank of the list.https://t.co/OjPuIxwzA8
And the actress herself could not help but comment.
HAHA, Im so glad the OTHER me has scored so well !!!!! lol... https://t.co/dV1RTQTN5J— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) February 20, 2019
