'Phenomenal Success': Indian Software Developer Conferred American Citizenship by Trump

President Donald Trump has presided over a rare naturalisation ceremony at the White House where five immigrants, including a software developer from India, were sworn in as American citizens, as the US leader welcomed them to the "magnificent nation" that is comprised of every race, religion and colour.

Trump hosted the naturalisation ceremony at the White House and the video of the ceremony was played during the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday.

Sudha Sundari Narayanan, a software developer from India, was among those sworn in as American citizens.

Narayanan is a "phenomenal success", born in India, who came to the United States 13 years ago.

"Sudha is a talented software developer and she and her husband are raising two beautiful, wonderful children ‘the apples of your life’. Thank you very much and congratulations. Fantastic job," Trump remarked.

Trump handed Narayanan, who was wearing a bright coral pink sari, her Certificate of Citizenship.

Immigrants from five countries - India, Bolivia, Lebanon, Sudan and Ghana, stood in a line during the ceremony in the White House.

With their right hand raised and a US flag in their left hand, they were administered the Oath of Allegiance by Acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, while Trump looked on.

"Today America rejoices as we welcome five absolutely incredible new members into our great American family. You are now fellow citizens of the greatest nation on the face of God's Earth. Congratulations," he said.

He stated that the newly sworn-in American citizens followed the rules, obeyed the laws, learned the nation’s history, embraced American values and proved themselves to be men and women of the highest integrity.

"It's not so easy. You went through a lot and we appreciate you being here with us today. You''ve earned the most prized treasured, cherished and priceless possession anywhere in the world. It's called American citizenship. There is no higher honour and no greater privilege," Trump said adding that it is an honour for him to be their President.

The five new citizens have pledged their "undying loyalty" to the American people, the American Constitution and the American way of life. Hence, the US Bill of Rights is now theirs "to support, protect, and defend".

