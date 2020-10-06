Pheobe Said it Best: Netflix's Crossover Between ‘Friends’ and ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ is a No-brainer

Netflix India has shared a reel juxtaposing clip from popular American sitcom Friends and Bollywood blockbuster Kal Ho Naa Ho.

On the top of the reel is a scene from Friends where we could see an interaction between the characters Tag and Phoebe. Tag compliments Phoebe on her name so she says that as Tag likes her name, he should hear her phone number.

On the bottom half of the reel, there is a clip from the 2003 Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Kal Ho Naa Ho with similar dialogues. The character Rohit played by Saif Ali Khan compliments Camilla played by Simon Singh on her name.

Camilla responds by saying that her phone number is better than her name.

Posting the reel, Netflix India asked, “Has anyone used this line? Does it work? Asking for a friend.” Besides the names of the two dramas, the hashtags included #CrossoversNobodyAskedFor.

The video also asked fans who said it better. The reel has garnered over 64,000 likes and has received 402 responses.

Reacting to the question, many Friends fans said that nobody can say the dialogue better than Phoebe. The character Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow, is known for her quirky nature and weird comedy.

One fan appreciating Lisa Kudrow said, “Phoebe is forever. Don’t insult her by comparing.”

Another fan of Friends said, “PHOEBE! (you can't take that line away from her period).” One enraged fan commented that Bollywood ripped off the scene from Friends. “It's like asking if the copy is better than the original,” he said.

Some people, commenting on the reel, shared an interesting trivia that actor Simon Singh played a role based on the character of Friends’ Monica Geller in the Indian version of the show.

The Friends rip-off was called Hello Friends and ran on television between September 1999 to February 2000. All of its episodes were based on the American sitcom.