Philadelphia Man Completes 40-day Mission of Eating a Whole Rotisserie Chicken Daily

If you found people hanging out at a pier on a Sunday, with the smell of rotisserie chicken wafting around, you’d think it was a party! If you heard them chanting, “eat that bird”, you’d think it was a strange party. But in fact, it was something a lot stranger: the Philadelphia Chicken Man eating a whole rotisserie chicken for the 40th time in 40 days as the crowd cheered on. The curious event was the culmination point of a challenge that began on Twitter in September.

Alexander Tominsky, a 31-year-old Philly man, took to Twitter on October 9 to announce that he had embarked on a journey to consume one rotisserie chicken every day for 30 days. The day he first posted about the endeavour was already day 11 of the journey.

I would like to Invite you all on a journey that I am on. I am eating a rotisserie chicken every day for 30 days. Today is day 11. I will keep you all updated as I get closer to my goal. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HlFYrzGQIN — smooth recess (@AlexiconTom) October 8, 2022

“I would like to Invite you all on a journey that I am on. I am eating a rotisserie chicken every day for 30 days. Today is day 11. I will keep you all updated as I get closer to my goal. Thank you,” he wrote in the tweet.

Since then, Tominsky has been posting regular updates of his bizarre eating challenge. He has uploaded a picture and occasionally a video as proof of him eating one whole rotisserie chicken each day. Soon enough, Tominsky, who has come to be known as the Philadelphia Chicken Man, caught the interest of quite a few people. Tominsky said that he was doing the challenge for the joy it seemed to be bringing people. The inconvenience the food caused (primarily the bloating and the boring palate) was small in his opinion.

30 consecutive days eating an entire rotisserie chicken #chicken pic.twitter.com/cR2GP0lAE2 — smooth recess (@AlexiconTom) October 27, 2022

Upon completing the first 30 days, he extended the challenge for another ten days. The Chicken Man even posted vague fliers inviting people to come to a pier to witness him eating the 40th rotisserie chicken on the 40th day. His invitation humorously mentioned that this was not a party!

The final day, Sunday, November 6, saw hundreds of people gathered to watch Tominsky gorge on the bird. There was a red carpet leading to the table where the chicken was placed, too! People chanted “eat that bird” as Tominsky was feasting.

The challenge ended with lots of cheering, Tominsky in a victorious pose, and thankfully no case of an upset stomach!

