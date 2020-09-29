BUZZ

Philadelphia's Abandoned and Overweight Cat Named Lasagna Finally Gets a New Home

Photo: Facebook

The cat weighed 13.4 kilograms, which is much more than the usual weight of even the largest cats.

A stout cat who was abandoned by her owner has found a new and permanent home. The cat weighed 13.4 kilograms, which is much more than the usual weight of even the largest cats. The largest domesticated cat breed, Maine Coon also weighs not more than 9 kilograms.

The creature was found in a dog crate at the animal shelter ACTT Philly in Philadelphia, USA. The staff members of this shelter named her Lasagna, reported 6 ABC News.

The report also says that due to her heavy weight, Lasagna has difficulty in walking and cannot groom herself properly. Before her adoption, Sarah Barnett, Director of Development and Communication said, “She's unfortunately very overweight, which can create a lot of medical issues, so we are hoping to find her a wonderful home that can help her lose the weight.”

Taking to their official Facebook page, which has a follower count of over 56,000 people, ACTT Philly shared the news that their efforts have finally paid off and Lasagna has been adopted. The post has pictures of Lasagna with an ACTT staff member and her new owner.

They captioned the post as, “LASAGNA HAS FOUND A HOME!”

The post said that the new family is excited to adopt the cat and will help her in becoming healthy again.

They continued by thanking the restaurant Stouffer’s for giving the shelter and the new family the dish lasagna. Stouffer’s had promised to serve dinner to the family who adopts the overweight cat.

After Lasagna was adopted, Stouffer’s also posted on their FB page confirming that free meals have been delivered to the shelter staff and Lasagna’s new home.

George Solis, reporter for 6 ABC News also took to Twitter, sharing that it is the New Jersey’s Hammer Family, which has adopted the cat.

Solis also added that there are several other cats in the shelter which “are looking for a new home.”

The report also adds that the budget of ACTT Philly was cut by a million dollars so even if people cannot adopt, they may donate to the shelter which is a temporary home for abandoned animals.

