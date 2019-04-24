Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Philippines Earthquake Causes Rupture in Rooftop Pool, Spilling Water Down 48 Floors

The now-viral video shows water spilling in a dramatic way from a high-rise rooftop swimming pool in Manila. Philippines was hit by an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale on Monday.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 24, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
Watch: Philippines Earthquake Causes Rupture in Rooftop Pool, Spilling Water Down 48 Floors
Image credit: Twitter
On Monday, the Philippines’ main island of Luzon was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale. While the earthquake became a tragedy killing 11 people and injuring 20 others, a video has surfaced on the internet showing water spilling from the roof of a skyscraper.

The now-viral video shows water spilling in a dramatic way from a high-rise rooftop swimming pool.

The rooftop swimming pool at the Anchor Skysuites apartment block in Manila created a waterfall after the massive tremor.

In the video clip of the aftershock of the earthquake, the pool water can be seen spilling from a 48-floor building in Manila. As per the reports, the pool was ruptured after one of the dozens of aftershocks that shook the Philippines on Monday.





The witnesses of the incident ran for safety as soon as the water from the rooftop pool exploded. The Net Group Philippines, the company that owns the building, said in a statement, “An external fiberglass roof deck water tank ruptured during the earthquake.”

A statement posted on Facebook read, “Due to the earthquake we experienced today at around 5.10 pm, an external fiberglass roof deck water tank provided by a professional third party at Net Park ruptured."

It added, “This caused water to cascade over the side of the building. The water was absorbed by the green roofs located on the 8F. The flow of water was immediately contained within 10 minutes.”

The Net Group clarified that no other damage or control impact or injury was reported across the seven buildings that the company owned in Bonifacio Global City.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck 60 kilometers northwest of the Philippines capital, at a depth of 40km.

Also Watch

