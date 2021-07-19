Philippines Factory Owner Lands in Trouble After Paying Worker in Coins

A factory worker in the Philippines attracted the attention of social media after it came to light that he was paid his salary in coins by the factory owner. Russel Mañosa, a worker at NexGreen Enterprise in Valenzuela City, received his salary in coins and was asked by the factory cashier to just exchange the large amount of coins at a bank.

Outraged by this behaviour, Russel’s cousin posted the picture of the coins on his social media handle seeking help from the city authorities and labour unions. Russel claimed that the payment was the company’s way of getting back at him for his complaints about alleged unfair labour practices in the factory. He resigned from his job after this incident. City’s Mayor Rex Gatchalian was one of the viewers who came across the post, who then presided over a confrontation between the worker and the factory owner, Jasper Cheng So. The meeting was live streamed on the Valenzuela City government’s Facebook page and aired in local media.

In a live streamed video, the courtroom-esque setting showed Mayor Gatchalian asking why the employee was paid with five and ten cents. The Mayor further said that it was insulting and stripping the worker of their dignity. In response to this, So said that Russel was paid off with coins by mistake and they were not intended for him. However, both the mayor and the employee were not convinced with this response and Russel was quite sure that he received the coins after he irked So for filing a complaint against the company’s unfair labor practices, reports CNN. It was also reported that the company did not pay Russel the correct minimum wage, overtime pay, night shift differential and holiday pay. Hence, So now has to pay Mañoza P55,649.93.

The company also violated the country’s central bank’s policy by paying the worker in coins of smallest denominations. After hearing both sides of the story, Mayor Gatchalian has temporarily shut down the factory and given a time of 15 days to fix the issues faced by its disgruntled workers.

