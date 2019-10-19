Woman Wears Clothes Weighing 2.5 Kilo to Avoid Paying Excess Baggage Fee at Airport
The permitted cabin luggage weight is generally 7 kg. Gel's bag was 9 kg.
Image credit: Facebook
Over packing and exceeding the permitted weight limit for luggage happens to the best of us. No matter how much one tries, sometimes, one ends up packing more than they can carry. But not letting the weight of her luggage weigh her down, a Philippino woman found the perfect way to avoid extra charges.
She wore clothes worth 2.5 kg on her body to reduce her luggage weight.
Gel Rodriguez from Philippines shared a photo of herself looking like Joey Tribiani from an episode of Friends where he had worn all of his roommate Chandler's clothes to make a not-so-subtle point. While Rodriguez's point was also not subtle, her stunt did manage to allow her to escape paying extra or missing her flight.
The permitted cabin luggage weight is generally 7kgs. Gel's bag was 9 kg. She removed some of the clothes from her bag and wore them one on top of the other.
When she finally boarded the flight, Gel's bag was 6.5 kg in weight, 500 grams less than the permitted limit.
This is not the first time that a passenger put on extra pairs of clothes to avoid paying excess baggage fee. In July, video of a Scottish man putting on 15 shirts in Nice Airport to get his luggage within 7kg went viral on social media.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage With Fan During Concert in Las Vegas, See Video
- Unseen Pictures From Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Wedding Surface, See Here
- Burglar Refuses Money from Elderly Woman, Kisses Her During Robbery in Pharmacy
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring