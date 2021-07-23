These 'Phir Hera Pheri' Scenes Recreated by Mumbai Photographer are a Work of Art

Phir Hera Pheri is a goldmine for memes. The Bollywood comedy flick which is a sequel to 2000’s ‘Hera Pheri’ stars Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. The trio has, over the span of two decades, cemented a permanent space for themselves in the meme community. From someone creating a CV for Babu Rao to a fan imagining Rajpal Yadav as the months of 2020, we have seen it all. Heck, there is even a “Daily Hera Pheri Memes" parody account that accurately sums up the daily happenings around us using snapshots from the two Bollywood movies.

As fans eagerly await to see Babu Rao, Raju, Shyam reprise their iconic roles in the third installment, a fan recently visited the location where ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ was shot and brought the characters back to life. “Jor jor se bolke sabko scheme bata de," Raju, somewhere, probably.

If you are new to this world, the Instagram user Murtaza Ametwala takes a screengrab of a scene from a film, then goes to the location where the scene was shot. He then places the photo against the natural backdrop, so the who view in front of him becomes a part of the photo.

(Scroll to the right to see all the recreations)

Thankfully, this is not the only genius that has gone viral from Ametwala’s popular Insta account.

Which recreation is your favourite?

