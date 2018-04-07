'Phir Milenge': Salman Khan is Out on Bail and So are the Jokes on Twitter

Salman Khan has done cameos in Judwa 2, Om Shanti Om and jail. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) April 7, 2018

Important papers submitted by Salman Khan's lawyers to the court that got him bailed. pic.twitter.com/3pu9Mi0IqJ — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) April 7, 2018

Salman Khan to Black Buck's family : https://t.co/xyPcL6VjYr — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 7, 2018

I have a joke on bail but only Salman will get it — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) April 7, 2018

Salman Khan's stay in the jail pic.twitter.com/5MnlFak7wW — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 7, 2018

2 pal ruka khwabon ka karvan, fir chal diye tum kahan. #SalmanBail pic.twitter.com/9hX9fnS39k — Unofficial Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) April 7, 2018

Salman Khan Gets Bail. Faith In Money And Power Restored. #BhaiRoxx — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) April 7, 2018

Salman khan to Indian Judiciary. pic.twitter.com/KeVrYteMmu — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) April 7, 2018

Brad + Angelina = Brangelina

Saif + Kareena = Saifeena



Bhai + Jail = Bail — Bag.1 (@UnrealAbhi) April 5, 2018

Fans of #SalmanKhan gather outside his residence in Mumbai and celebrate following Jodhpur Court's verdict in #BlackBuckPaochingCase. The Court granted him bail in the case. pic.twitter.com/STrcQuihjY — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

Prayers of millions worked .@BeingSalmanKhan coming home. — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) April 7, 2018

So happy for @BeingSalmanKhan finally, much deserved relief for him and his family. Can’t keep a good man down for long. Hope justice prevails in the case as i have full faith in the judicial system. #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) April 7, 2018

And he finally gets Bail. @BeingSalmanKhan more strength to you bhai. Believe in the power of justice and the God above. #WeSupportSalmanKhan — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 7, 2018

So happy for the bail of my dear brother @BeingSalmanKhan . Relieved. Come home. ‘JAI HO!’#SalmanKhan — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 7, 2018

Salman Khan rightly granted bail👍 @BeingSalmanKhan — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) April 7, 2018

Thank God! @BeingSalmanKhan has rightly been granted bail! — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) April 7, 2018

The Jodhpur Sessions Court on Saturday granted bail to the Bollywood superstar Salman in 1998 blackbuck poaching case.The bail was granted on a surety of 50,000 rupees and the court set May 7 as the next date of hearing.The Bishnoi community, which is committed to protecting the endangered deer species that the actor killed during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, has decided to appeal against the bail in Rajasthan High Court.Twitter janta who have closely followed the case, came out on a lazy Saturday to crack some jokes at Bhai's expense.