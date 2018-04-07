GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Phir Milenge': Salman Khan is Out on Bail and So are the Jokes on Twitter

In a big relief for Salman Khan, the Jodhpur Sessions Court granted the actor bail in 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 7, 2018, 4:25 PM IST
Image credits: Comedy Nights With Kapil / Colors
The Jodhpur Sessions Court on Saturday granted bail to the Bollywood superstar Salman in 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

The bail was granted on a surety of 50,000 rupees and the court set May 7 as the next date of hearing.

The Bishnoi community, which is committed to protecting the endangered deer species that the actor killed during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, has decided to appeal against the bail in Rajasthan High Court.

Twitter janta who have closely followed the case, came out on a lazy Saturday to crack some jokes at Bhai's expense.





























As for Bhai's fans and colleagues, they couldn't contain their happiness.

























