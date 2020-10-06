Photo of 20,000 Empty Chairs for Covid-19 Deaths in the US is Grim Reminder of the Sheer Magnitude

The coronavirus pandemic has affected 7,457,403 people and claimed 210,192 lives in the United States and to commemorate this grim milestone, a heart-breaking picture of 20,000 empty seats has gone viral on social media.

On the occasion of National Covid-19 Day of Remembrance, each empty chair on display near White House represented 10 lives lost. The image has received emotional reactions from the people who have been personally affected with the virus or lost their loved ones due to it.

Some people also commented how the symbolic image still does not move the President of the United States to accept its seriousness. One user commented, “It’s a good remembrance but I’m afraid for Trump it’s falling on deaf ears he doesn’t care. Actually he probably does care he’s probably happy that those people dying.”

It’s a good remembrance but I’m afraid for Trump it’s falling on deaf ears he doesn’t care. Actually he probably does care he’s probably happy that those people dying — Debbie Jansen (@jansendeb1) October 5, 2020

Another user said, “And it's not over. How many of these people wore masks and social distanced. How many believed what Trump said? I don't see chairs. I see a field of crosses.”

One of users expressed her gratitude to the organisers of the event and shared her grief as she lost five members of her family to the coronavirus. She also said how she would use her right to vote in the upcoming presidential elections to bring a better government.

Thank you to all the organizers for this. Thru my heart ache and tears (I lost 5 in my family)I’m using my voice to Vote this monster and administration out! Along with entire GOP who stood idly by as he kept going off cliff with his recklessness. — Maria (@reachforsucces2) October 5, 2020

Last week, Trump had announced that he and his wife Melania Trump had contracted coronavirus and were shifted to a medical centre for treatment. On Monday evening, he left the medical centre and came back to White House and tweeted how the virus was not something to be afraid of. Trump said, “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Can we get the same treatment as you? — karie (@karie47829738) October 6, 2020

The tweet attracted sharp criticism from people who have suffered from the virus and did not have access to better and affordable healthcare in the country. One user replying to his tweet said, “Can we get the same treatment as you?”