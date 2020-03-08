English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Photo of 87-Year-Old Coronavirus Patient Watching Sunset with Doctor Will Break Your Heart

As the post went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 8, 2020, 10:28 AM IST
Amid all the gloom spread across the world by the outbreak of coronavirus, a picture of an 87-year-old CoVID-19 patient and his doctor watching the sunset outside a Wuhan hospital has warmed the hearts of netizens.

A Twitter user @chenchenzh shared the picture of the heartwarming moment along with the caption: “Wuhan Uni hospital. A 20-something doctor from Shanghai was taking an 87-year-old patient who’d been hospitalised for a month to take a CT scan. He asked if he wanted to stop by to watch the sunset. He said yes. They enjoyed the moment together.”

A user wrote: “Truly heartwarming! Medical care workers are our heroes!”

Another said: “Stunning work of empathy. Love...”

A post read: “Beautiful scene and photo. I wish you’d make a photo album of all these poignant images from China.”

“The first news I got up to read today is this. Hope the elderly patient gets better soon,” a user remarked.

