Photo of a Labrador and Senior Official Saluting on RVC Day is Winning the Internet

The picture posted on Twitter by Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon shows the Labrador saluting the Commander lifting its foreleg and the Commander is seen bending down and saluting the canine back.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
Dogs have frequently accompanied armed forces in warfare and other activities including averting several terror attacks and bomb explosions, but her contributions never come to fore. Recently, a heartwarming picture of a golden Labrador lifting its forelegs to salute a senior the 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon and the officer saluting back is winning hearts of people on social media.

The picture posted on Twitter by Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon shows the Labrador saluting the Commander lifting its foreleg and the Commander is seen bending down and saluting the canine back.

As per the Indian Army traditions, senior personnel are supposed to reciprocate the salute and Lt Gen KJS Dhillon followed the tradition and returned the salute to the Labrador.

The picture was originally posted by a Twitter user @nee_el and was shared by Lt Gen KJS Dhillion ahead of Remount Veterinary Corps Day, or RVC Day, celebrated on December 14 every year to praise the contribution of the Remount Veterinary Corp that rears and trains military animals.

The caption of the viral picture read, “#RVC Day Salute to the Buddy who saved many lives many a time.”

The picture is one of those that bring to limelight some of valour and contributions of the canines in defence activities.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Chinar Corps Commander said that the moment was captured on July 1, the first day of the Amarnath Yatra earlier this year.

Since being shared, the picture has been shared over 2,400 times. A number of people took to the comment section to express their reactions to the picture. Here's what they wrote:

