Photo of a Smooth, 'Polished Coconut' Has Redditors Scratching Their Heads

The internet is a very amusing place. No one can ever predict the next unique or bizarre thing that may come across.

Joining the league of perhaps the most bizarre things on the internet recently is a polished coconut. A Reddit user has shared an image of a coconut that is so smoothly polished that it is actually shining.

The chances of anyone imagining a husky coconut being so polished are rare and the kind of reactions the post has got testify the same.

Quite a few people have compared the shiny coconut to an easter egg or a kinder egg.

A user, who seemed to be knowing where this practice of polishing coconuts is followed, said, “Islanders have been doing this for 100s of years. It's what happens when you're quarantined on an island for so long. But seriously, they've been making bowls out of them for a while.”

Some people also pointed out the absurdity of doing something like this. While a couple of people stated that this could perhaps be inspired by the boredom the lockdown has got.

Either which way, the post has gone viral on Reddit with over 86 thousand people reacting to it in a span of seven days.

The person, who shared the post, has captioned it as, "This is what happens when you polish a coconut”.