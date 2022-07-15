Photo of Couple Kissing Amid Anti-government Protests in Sri Lanka Goes Viral

Sri Lanka has been witnessing a nationwide protest over the economic crisis in the country. A state of emergency was declared in the South Asian Island after the protestors stormed the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the unprecedented economic crisis. Rajapaksa resigned after fleeing to Singapore. Visuals surfacing from the country are buzzing quite loud on social media, including citizens raiding the president’s private mansion and enjoying the luxuries. The pictures, although depicting a tumbling country, are amusing to netizens. Amid the myriad pictures coming from Sri Lanka, one stands out for what it documents and is being widely circulated on various social media platforms.

In the picture, a couple is indulging in PDA and scores of protestors are seen standing in the backdrop. The man, who is wearing a helmet, and the woman are seen kissing during the protest at the Prime Minister’s office in Colombo. The photo was first shared by News Wire. The caption coupled with the picture read, “Couple Goals! A couple was seen displaying affection after participating in anti-government protests that led to the taking over of the Prime Minister’s office in Colombo.”

Couple goals! A couple was seen displaying affection after participating in anti-government protests that led to the taking over of the Prime Minister's office in Colombo. pic.twitter.com/mpPG1y2fvD — NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) July 13, 2022

The picture has since been shared by multiple Twitter users and has garnered a variety of reactions. One user wrote, “Power Couple.”

Another wrote, “Love in the middle of a firefight.”

Love in the middle of a firefight 🙂 https://t.co/CqyrnE5C8Z — Prabath🇱🇰 (@Prabathkv96) July 13, 2022

“Cross that off the bucket list,” said this user.

Cross that off the bucket list! https://t.co/zuwQOdFs2R — Niresh Eliatamby (@NireshEliatamby) July 13, 2022

Another said, “Love prevails over all.”

Love prevails over all https://t.co/PEqKwgkEAB — Biswanath Sinha (@Biswanath_Sinha) July 13, 2022

Another user claimed that kissing in public is a “huge taboo” in Sri Lanka which goes on to show how kissing might be this couple’s way of celebrating their “freedom.”

Good on them 😆 Kissing in public is a huge taboo in Sri Lanka! I don't think ever saw a Sri Lankan couple kiss on the mouth growing up 😆 https://t.co/5zKQ5JNEHl — Thushanthi Ponweera (@thushponweera) July 13, 2022

“Profoundly impressed. The photo speaks louder than words,” wrote one user.

Profoundly impressed. The photo speaks louder than words. Although a private moment but encompasses the entire human world. Hats off to the journalist. @NewsWireLK https://t.co/FicaLDXaDG — DAPS (@dapsdu) July 13, 2022

The photo is reported to be from the protest that led to people storming inside PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office who was appointed as the acting president after Gotabaya’s departure. Wickremesinghe’s appointment infuriated citizens who stormed the office after the announcement.

