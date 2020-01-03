Take the pledge to vote

Photo of Delhi Rickshaw Driver Giving a Ride to Stray Dog Wrapped in Blanket Shows Humanity Exists

In a post that's gone viral on social media, a rickshaw driver in Delhi can be seen making his way through the streets, with his dog as the passenger.

News18.com

January 3, 2020
In a post that's gone viral on social media, a rickshaw driver in Delhi can be seen making his way through the streets, with his dog as the passenger.

Delhi has been experiencing one of its coldest winters in over 119 years and while the rest of us have warm clothes and cosy blankets to jump into when the going gets tough, strays including dogs have been suffering.

It seems like social media posts and request by the NGOs to help out the dogs didn't fall on deaf ears. In a post that's gone viral on social media, a rickshaw driver in Delhi can be seen making his way through the streets, with his dog as the passenger. The dog, a stray, can be seen wrapped in a blanket, as he calmly sits in the rickshaw.

The photos have been shared by Twitter user, @sevdazola, and they're enough to keep you warm this winter.

This is how people reacted:

