Photo of Delhi Rickshaw Driver Giving a Ride to Stray Dog Wrapped in Blanket Shows Humanity Exists
In a post that's gone viral on social media, a rickshaw driver in Delhi can be seen making his way through the streets, with his dog as the passenger.
In a post that's gone viral on social media, a rickshaw driver in Delhi can be seen making his way through the streets, with his dog as the passenger.
Delhi has been experiencing one of its coldest winters in over 119 years and while the rest of us have warm clothes and cosy blankets to jump into when the going gets tough, strays including dogs have been suffering.
It seems like social media posts and request by the NGOs to help out the dogs didn't fall on deaf ears. In a post that's gone viral on social media, a rickshaw driver in Delhi can be seen making his way through the streets, with his dog as the passenger. The dog, a stray, can be seen wrapped in a blanket, as he calmly sits in the rickshaw.
The photos have been shared by Twitter user, @sevdazola, and they're enough to keep you warm this winter.
zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later pic.twitter.com/PFDvrlwxGw— hayat ✨ (@sevdazola) January 2, 2020
This is how people reacted:
Can somebody recognise this guy please 🙏😭— TheDiaryGuy (@TheDiaryGuy) January 2, 2020
such a emotional and inspirational picture— manish mishra (@Manish81Mishra) January 2, 2020
Humanity is Alive😊 We also adopted 8 strays since they 're 10 days old, their mother died in chilli winters of 2015 and now they r 4 yrs old, healthy babies,sleeping in their rooms with warm beddings. God Bless All— Neeru Sharma (@nsharma055) January 2, 2020
Zoom in on the picture! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cD34gpXgQA— Anusuya Lodh🌐 (@i_am_anusuya) January 2, 2020
day madee 😭— hayat ✨ (@sevdazola) January 2, 2020
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Man Wanted to Check His Xiaomi Smart Camera Feed, But Things Got Really Creepy
- Your Cable TV And DTH Bill Will Go Down From March 1: All Channels At Rs 160 And More
- Varun Dhawan Marries Sara Ali Khan in New Still from Coolie No 1
- U19 World Cup Star Manjot Kalra Suspended from Ranji Trophy for "Age-fraud"
- Dwarf T-Rex Dinosaurs Probably Never Existed, Finds New Research