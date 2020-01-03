Photo of Delhi Rickshaw Driver Giving a Ride to Stray Dog Wrapped in Blanket Shows Humanity Exists

Delhi has been experiencing one of its coldest winters in over 119 years and while the rest of us have warm clothes and cosy blankets to jump into when the going gets tough, strays including dogs have been suffering.

It seems like social media posts and request by the NGOs to help out the dogs didn't fall on deaf ears. In a post that's gone viral on social media, a rickshaw driver in Delhi can be seen making his way through the streets, with his dog as the passenger. The dog, a stray, can be seen wrapped in a blanket, as he calmly sits in the rickshaw.

The photos have been shared by Twitter user, @sevdazola, and they're enough to keep you warm this winter.

zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later pic.twitter.com/PFDvrlwxGw — hayat ✨ (@sevdazola) January 2, 2020

This is how people reacted:

Can somebody recognise this guy please 🙏😭 — TheDiaryGuy (@TheDiaryGuy) January 2, 2020

such a emotional and inspirational picture — manish mishra (@Manish81Mishra) January 2, 2020

Humanity is Alive😊 We also adopted 8 strays since they 're 10 days old, their mother died in chilli winters of 2015 and now they r 4 yrs old, healthy babies,sleeping in their rooms with warm beddings. God Bless All — Neeru Sharma (@nsharma055) January 2, 2020

Zoom in on the picture! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cD34gpXgQA — Anusuya Lodh🌐 (@i_am_anusuya) January 2, 2020

day madee 😭 — hayat ✨ (@sevdazola) January 2, 2020

