Photo of Doctor's Pruney Hand After Wearing Gloves for 10 Hours Amid Pandemic Goes Viral

The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone on this planet. While most of us have had to make societal and economical changes, the frontline workers have had to work overtime to help things run smoothly and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Recently, a Twitter post shone a light on the difficulties a medical professional, delivery person or a farmer is going through during the crisis.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted the picture of a doctor’s pruney hand after he had removed all the precautionary coverings post a 10-hour shift.

This is the hand of a doctor after removing his medical precautionary suit and gloves after 10 hours of duty.

Salute to the frontline heroes.👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/uuEzGZkWJx — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 19, 2020

This is the hand of mine (small new farmer in lockdown 😁) after completing paddy cultivation🌾🌾 pic.twitter.com/QWigRvd9Dl — Naveen Asarla® (@NaveenAsarla) June 19, 2020

Another commented on the thread, "That was mine wearing two gloves just for 2hours. Went in covid19 ward to do maintenance work."

That was mine wearing two gloves just for 2hours. Went in covid19 ward to do maintenance work. pic.twitter.com/OoUAdJb6qW — Sanjeev Kumar🇮🇳 (@008Sanjeev) June 19, 2020

Here are some other pictures:

This is my Hand after washing with soap after removing Gloves on completion of duty but i am not a doctor. pic.twitter.com/E5xIluBdqp — 🇮🇳Manoj Kumar Senapati🇮🇳 (@SenapatiManoj1) June 19, 2020

Me too after 6.30hrs pic.twitter.com/PagB4W8FDN — Corona Warrior Abhishek N@ir (@abhishekabhi747) June 19, 2020