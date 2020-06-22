BUZZ

Photo of Doctor's Pruney Hand After Wearing Gloves for 10 Hours Amid Pandemic Goes Viral

Image tweeted by @AwanishSharan.

Recently, a Twitter post shone a light on the difficulties a medical professional, delivery person or a farmer is going through during the crisis.

The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone on this planet. While most of us have had to make societal and economical changes, the frontline workers have had to work overtime to help things run smoothly and contain the spread of COVID-19.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted the picture of a doctor’s pruney hand after he had removed all the precautionary coverings post a 10-hour shift.

Another commented on the thread, "That was mine wearing two gloves just for 2hours. Went in covid19 ward to do maintenance work."

Here are some other pictures:

