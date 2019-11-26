Photo of Dying Father Sharing Final Beer With Sons on Hospital Bed Brings 'Cheers' on Internet

Adam Schemm posted a picture of his grandfather enjoying the last beer on his hospital bed with four sons around him. The heartwarming image did not take too long to go viral on social media with many people also sharing their side of similar stories with their loved ones.

87-year-old Norbert Schemm from Wisconsin, USA, wanted to spend his last moments with his family by his side and talk about some fond old memories over beer.

Hours after his death, his grandson Schemm shared a group picture of the last sweet moment.

My grandfather passed away today. Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons. pic.twitter.com/6FnCGtG9zW — Adam Schemm (@AdamSchemm) November 21, 2019

The post went on to collect over 4K comments and 30K retweets on Twitter alone.

As per a report on BBC, Schemm said, "My grandpa had been relatively healthy over the course of his life but it was on the Sunday last week while he was in hospital that they realised it would be the end. He called his grandchildren to tell us on the Monday."

"We took the picture Tuesday night and then he died from stage four colon cancer on Wednesday. My dad told us that grandpa had wanted a beer and now when I look at that picture, it gives me solace," he further added.

The post resonated through the minds of many other Twitter users and they shared their similar experiences on the microblogging platform.

A man named Ben Riggs shared a picture with his grandfather, who had expressed his desire to drink beer and smoke a cigar before dying.

Riggs wrote, “I don’t know you... but I felt this. Days before my grandpa passed he let my dad and I know he wanted a cigar and a beer. We made it happen. I’m so sorry for your loss. Your grandpas smile is one for the books!”

I don’t know you... but I felt this. Days before my grandpa passed he let my dad and I know he wanted a cigar and a beer. We made it happen. I’m so sorry for your loss. Your grandpas smile is one for the books! pic.twitter.com/HDv3y2kLeA — Ben Riggs (@RenBiggs) November 21, 2019

Others chimed in with their anecdotes.

My grandmom did the same thing but with shots of Bailey’s 😭💓 pic.twitter.com/LjSg757YIn — gnocchi plate (@brussproutsrock) November 21, 2019

We did the same with our beautiful Dad in July this year. Though no alcohol was involved!! 😂 My condolences to all your families. Xx pic.twitter.com/glJiCHAw3M — Martin Gormley (@1sttimedad) November 22, 2019

Did the same thing with my Dad in May. Cold beer and a Yankee game. My condolences pic.twitter.com/aNSULc7AT8 — Robert Dorsch (@RichterSupt) November 22, 2019

