'Real Heroes': Photo of Elderly Woman Hugging Doctor After Recovering From Covid-19 Goes Viral

The second wave of coronavirus has been dealing a very harsh blow to the country and we have witnessed thousands of deaths and lakhs of cases reported daily. Amid this dire situation, social media often is able to provide some instances of feel-good moments for us to cherish and hold on to in the face of so much death and devastation. In a similar heartwarming incident, a photo has gone viral where an elderly woman, who has recently recovered from Covid-19, is seen hugging a PPE kit clad doctor. The photo is from Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata where the 75-year-old woman was recovering after contracting Covid-19.

The photo was shared on Facebook by social media user Tanmoy Dey who captioned it in Bengali saying how the woman expressed her gratitude and love for the doctor who fought alongside her in her battle against Covid-19.

“Since the last 10 days, this 75-year-old grandmother who was battling Covid-19 at the Calcutta Medical College recovered and went back home. While going, she hugged a doctor who had also fought against the virus with her and showered love and blessings on her. What can be a more beautiful photo than this? Photos like these provide inspiration against such battles." Tanmoy wrote.

The doctor in the PPE kit was identified as one Avisikta Mallick.

The photo has garnered thousands of likes and many comments who thanked the doctors for their efforts in fighting the virus for more than a year now.

“God is with you doctors nurses and all connected persons," said one. “They are the real heroes; proud of them," commented another user.

“Excellent. Salute to all govt health establishment!!", another social media user said.

“Its really appreciable, words won’t be enough to show the gratitude to the Doctors, Nurses all the staffs of Kolkata Medical College and to the entire Sawasth Bhavan for such a great God Blessed work Thank you all for all your support……it wouldn’t have been possible without you all…..THANK YOU ALL," wrote another.

