Photo of Engraved Upanishads in Warsaw University Leaves Indians Impressed

As an Indian, there is no better feeling than seeing your country’s culture getting appreciation from the world. In recent years, there has been growing interest among people in the west to learn about India’s rich ancient culture and tradition. Now, the Indian embassy in Poland has shared a photo of slokas of the Upanishads engraved on the walls in the University of Warsaw. In a country where people hardly know anything about Hindi, the presence of Sanskrit shlokas on a university campus is a truly amazing visual.

Sharing the photo on its Twitter timeline, the Indian embassy wrote, “What a pleasant sight!" They also explained the text engraved on the wall.

Here’s the Tweet:

What a pleasant sight !!😇 This is a wall of Warsaw University's library with Upanishads engraved on it. Upanishads are late vedic Sanskrit texts of Hindu philosophy which form the foundations of Hinduism. 🙏🙏@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/4fWLlBUAdX— India in Poland (@IndiainPoland) July 9, 2021

RELATED STORIES NASA Intern Mocked for Posing With Hindu Gods Gets Wave of Support from Indians

Since being shared online, the tweet has so far received over 1500 likes along with several comments from users. Sharing their reactions, people said seeing Indian culture getting appreciation by the world fills them with immense pride and happiness. Reacting to the photo, one of the users highlighted that people in India are forgetting their rich culture and tradition in a bid to become modern. He added that efforts should be made to evoke the interest of young people in our heritage. While another person said that sooner or later, people across the world will realise the importance of Indian Hindu philosophy.

Great, proud and very happy to note. Whole world started recognizing Hindu Philosophy whereas we Indians forgetting our great culture. Something has to be done to create interest particularly among young ones.— K Sainath Babu (@KSainathBabu2) August 5, 2021

It'd to be sooner than later. Hope West will soon realise the futilty of life without hope which epitomises it's philosophy.— Prof. Chetan Prakash, avid reader, poet n critic. (@ChetanPrakash1) August 5, 2021

An Indian student who is doing his PhD at the University of Warsaw mentioned that there’s also a bust of Mahatma Gandhi placed at the study area of the university.

They also have Mahatma Gandhi's bust in the study area. pic.twitter.com/0CajLLzWFd— Trivun Sharma (@TrivunSharma) August 5, 2021

Here are some other reactions:

Indian culture is world greastest culture— Shyam (@Shyam94240934) August 4, 2021

The epic of world our premetive .love to be an indian— sachin pal (@sachinp90419869) August 4, 2021

What is your reaction to the picture?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here