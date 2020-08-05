Photo of Injured Shelter Cat Sitting by Bloodied Window in Aftermath of Beirut Blast Goes Viral

A day after an unprecedented blast rocked Lebanon's capital city of Beirut, several disturbing images and videos from the ravaged city have been breaking hearts on social media.

On Tuesday, a blast in Beirut's portside warehouses containing seized explosive substances such as ammonium nitrate sent shockwaves across the city as glass windows and doors shattered and buildings collapsed to debris. While conservative estimates put the death toll due to the blast at 100, Lebanese authorities expect an increase in the number.

Amid all the videos and images of death and destruction of homes and damage to life, photos from a Beirut-based animal centre depicting affected animals have been going viral.

Share by the animal rights group 'Animals Lebanon', an image shows a scared and possibly injured cat sitting beside a broked, bloodied window. Bloody pawprints seem to indicate that the cat was injured. Other photos show broken glass and more bloddied pawprints near the gates of the animal care shelter, run by the group. As per updates shared by the grpup, several cats that were residing in the shelter at the time were injured.

Major explosion rocks Beirut!Government now declares Beirut a disaster city.At 6:00 this afternoon a major explosion at the port rocked all of Beirut.Initial reports of over 70 dead and 4,000 injured.Entire buildings and homes were destroyed, and significant pic.twitter.com/oQAVptPjo0 — AnimalsLebanon (@AnimalsLebanon) August 4, 2020

"Animals Lebanon’s office was damaged and windows blew out. Animals were injured from the glass and there were bloody prints everywhere by the time we could make it to the office. We rushed some animals to the vet for urgent care from the cuts," the animal rights group updated in frantic tweets.

"Our team is now out in Beirut helping people whose pets were injured or lost in the explosion," Animals Lebanon said.

While Animal Lebanon has been seeking donations and support from Beirut residents to help them locate and rescue distressed animals in the aftermath of the horrific blast, others have taken in upon themselves to help the helpless. Images of animals receiving help and food were also shared on Twitter. People also posted images of lost or injured pets to help their owners find them.

My thoughts with all the humans who have suffered as result Beirut explosion but let not forget the street dogs & cats & companion animals in peoples homes as well #BeirutBlast pic.twitter.com/0T4ug3Yrew — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) August 5, 2020

This dog has lost its family. If you know them, contact the gentleman on +961 3 273 819.#Beirut #Lebanon #بيروت pic.twitter.com/GyZMtjwP9t — Rita Tohme (@TohmeRita) August 4, 2020

The Beirut blast caused a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in the city. While rescue operations are still on, at least 4,000 people are expected to be injured in the blast. Lebanese authorities suspect a seized ship laden with ammonium nitrate behind the fatal explosion.