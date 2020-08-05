Photo of Mask-less Students Crammed in US School That Reopened after Covid-19 Causes Outrage

With some schools in the state of Georgia in United States opening for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown, parents are becoming increasingly worried about their children's safety. And images going viral from a school where maskless children can be seem crammed in a hallway without maintaining social distancing is only adding to the concerns.

In a viral photo from Georgia's Paulding County, children can be seen crowding a packed hallway in North Paulding High School in Dallas which opened on Monday. In-person schools were also opened in two suburban Atlanta school districts.

In the viral photos from Monday and Tuesday, only a handful of children can be seen wearing masks. One such image caused outrage on social media.

This is the first day of school in Paulding County, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/fzdidaAABM — 🇯🇲Black🇭🇹Aziz🇳🇬aNANsi🇹🇹 (@Freeyourmindkid) August 4, 2020

Paulding County, Georgia: First day of school.4 masks - if you zoom in — and zero social distancing. This is gonna end badly... pic.twitter.com/pGUwzRr6VN — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 4, 2020

This is a photograph from the first day of school in Paulding County, GA. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/FyTSNWeuGh — Stone (@stonecold2050) August 4, 2020

According to Paulding County Schools superintendent Dr Brian Otott, the viral social media photo did not "look good" but ensured that the school was following appropriate COVID-19 protocols.

"Some individuals on social media are taking this photo and using it without context to criticize our school reopening efforts,” Otott told WSB-TV Atlanta. "Under the COVID-19 protocols we have adopted, class changes that look like this may happen, especially at a high school with more than 2,000 students."

Meanwhile, reports confirm that at least one student in Georgia who started going to in-person school since the reopening of schools has tested positive for coronavirus already. The child, a second-grader studying at a school in Georgia's Cherokee County, attended school on Monday.

OPEN THE SCHOOLS!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

With the new school year beginning this week in some states, many children and parents have been struggling to balance her fears for their children's safety with their beliefs regarding the need for socialization and in-school education for children. On august 4, President Donald Trump tweeted, 'Open the schools' on the microblogging site, even as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus hits about 155,000 and cases are rising in numerous places.

(With inputs from Associated Press)