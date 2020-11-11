Photo of Monkey Giving 'Mouth-to-Mouth' to Revive Another Went Viral. Here''s What Really Happened

A wildlife photographer’s timely capture of what appears to be a mouth-to-mouth resuscitation in the wild is cracking up netizens. In the photos taken at a game reserve, a vervet monkey seems like administering Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to another female. In fact, he was just taking the opportunity to groom the supine female monkey.

The photos were shot by wildlife photographer William Steel at the Gaborone Game Reserve, located in the land locked nation of Botswana. Steel was witness to the series of events and was able to capture them for posterity. ‘In what I can only describe as a dramatic fashion’, the photographer said, the female monkey fell to the forest floor with its legs and arms spread out.

Before the 28-year-old could wrap his head around on what was happening and tried reaching out for his camera. He noticed another monkey appeared near the female one who was lying down on the forest floor. It grabbed the female by its mouth and looked like he would start administering CPR soon.

But as the events unfolded it was just a ploy performance to seek the female’s attention. ‘There is a clear and important hierarchy in the troop, like humans this social community is largely based around ‘if you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours’, he was reported by Daily Mail as saying.

The image has since gone viral on social media.

Bonds are usually formed through grooming and the photographer has often witnessed such gestures help clean wounds or even nurse injured members, the report added. In his opinion such compassion can sometimes be emulated to seek attention by individuals and it was an amusing moment to capture.

According to the African Wildlife Foundation – vervet monkeys are dark-faced primates which are commonly found in East Africa. They are classified as a medium-to a large sized monkey and their tail is usually held up in a tip curving downward.