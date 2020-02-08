Photo of Orangutan Offering Help to Man Wading in Snake-Infested Water is Winning Hearts
The picture was clicked by amateur photographer Anil Prabhakar, who was in the area to take a safari with his friends.
Photo: Instagram/ Anil Prabhakar
A recent picture of an orangutan offering a helping hand to a man, who is struggling to walk through snake-infested water, has won millions of hearts. The adorable moment was captured at Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOS) in Indonesia.
The picture was clicked by amateur photographer Anil Prabhakar, who was in the area to take a safari with his friends. He posted it on Instagram, with the caption, “Let me help you?: Once Humanity dying in Mankind, sometime animals are guiding us back to our basics.”
]View this post on Instagram
Let me help you? : Once Humanity dying in Mankind, sometime animals are guiding us back to our basics. @wwf @wildlife_conservation_official @wild_borneo @orang.hutan @oranghutancamp @borneo.nature @borneowildlifecare @bosfoundation @natgeoindonesia @natgeoimagecollection @natgeo @natgeoyourshot @canon.indonesia @balikpapan_city @balikpapan_landscapers #borneo #borneowildlife #oranghutan #saveorangutanindonesia #oranghutankalimantan #wildlifephotography #wildlifeconservation #animalsofborneo #BOSF #apes #balikpapan #wildlifephotographer #borneo #wildlife #balikpapanku #natgeo
Talking about his picture, Prabhakar told CNN, “There was a report of snakes in that area so the warden came over and he’s clearing snakes. I saw an orangutan come very close to him and just offer him his hand.”
As the warden was facing issues while moving through the muddy, flowing water, the orangutan came forward as extended his hand. Prabhakar added, “I really wasn't able to click. I never expected something like that. I just grabbed that moment. It was really emotional.”
For the unversed, Borneo’s orangutans are under threat from forest fires, habitat loss and hunting. In such conditions, this moment has made space in millions of hearts.
