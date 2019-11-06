Take the pledge to vote

Photo of Pet Dog Waiting for Drowned Owner’s Return is Breaking Hearts Online

The video shows a pet dog patiently waiting next to his owner’s slippers and crying for his return.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 6, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
Photo of Pet Dog Waiting for Drowned Owner's Return is Breaking Hearts Online
The video shows a pet dog patiently waiting next to his owner’s slippers and crying for his return.

No other animal is as loyal to a human as a dog. There are several instances, which prove that a dog is indeed a man’s best friend.

A heart wrenching video from Chanthaburi, Thailand, shows a pet dog patiently waiting next to his owner’s slippers and crying for his return. The pet was by the side of a pond after his owner fell in and drowned.

It was believed that while the owner, Somprasong Srithongkhum was turning on a sprinkler, he must have lost his balance and slipped into a swamp. When Somprasong did not return home on time, his cousin Somporn went out to look for him, only to find Mhee the dog sobbing on the shore.

After looking at scene, Somporn realized that her cousin must have slipped in the pond. She didn’t waste a minute and called local police for help. Soon after the incident was reported, rescue team arrived at the crime scene. Later, the team pulled out Somprasong’s body from the water.

Somporn further explained that it is their daily job to go out collecting rubber in the morning but that morning, Somprasong wasn’t well. “He felt sick,” Somporn added.

“This morning I came to see him whether he needed any medication but I did not find him at the house. I wandered around looking for him and found Mhee sitting next to his sandals, like he was ordered to wait for someone. I think my cousin accidentally fell down into the pond when he went there to open the valve on his sprinkler which waters the durian on the farm. ‘He might have fallen because he wasn’t well,” Somporn said.

The pictures of Mhee looking out over the water with his master’s flip-flops and torch beside him are truly heartbreaking.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

