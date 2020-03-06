English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
'Dreamy' Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sharing an Umbrella is Giving Twitter Couple Goals

Harry and Meghan sharing an umbrella in the rain | Image credit: Twitter

This was the first appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the shocking announcement of them quitting their senior royals’ post in January.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 6, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
Ahead of quitting royal duties on March 31, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were snapped attending to an official engagement on March 5 (Thursday) and the "dreamy" photos have been making netizens lose sleep.

While the Duke of Sussex wore a navy blue suit, the Duchess donned a pencil dress designed by Victoria Beckham. The pair looked happy and content at the awards ceremony for wounded service personnel.

What attracted eyeballs, however, was Harry and Meghan sharing one umbrella as they made their way to the event.

While many photographs were clicked of the "former" royal couple lovingly smile at each other as they walk through the rain, one got the most attention on the internet.

The most widely shared photo of the evening was clicked by royal and entertainment photographer Samir Hussein.

The image was an instant hit and led to a photo fest where several netizens shared their favourite shots of the celebrated couple.

One Twitter user wrote, “million-dollar shot”, mentioning how Harry and Meghan were “in sync”.

Another user said that Harry would make a great James Bond.

This Twitter user had just the word for the two, “perfection”.

Another user wrote, “Happy looks good on #HarryAndMeghan”.

Here are some other tweets from the night.

Notably, this was the first appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the shocking announcement of them quitting their senior royals’ post in January.

