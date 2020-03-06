'Dreamy' Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sharing an Umbrella is Giving Twitter Couple Goals

Ahead of quitting royal duties on March 31, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were snapped attending to an official engagement on March 5 (Thursday) and the "dreamy" photos have been making netizens lose sleep.

While the Duke of Sussex wore a navy blue suit, the Duchess donned a pencil dress designed by Victoria Beckham. The pair looked happy and content at the awards ceremony for wounded service personnel.

What attracted eyeballs, however, was Harry and Meghan sharing one umbrella as they made their way to the event.

While many photographs were clicked of the "former" royal couple lovingly smile at each other as they walk through the rain, one got the most attention on the internet.

The most widely shared photo of the evening was clicked by royal and entertainment photographer Samir Hussein.



The image was an instant hit and led to a photo fest where several netizens shared their favourite shots of the celebrated couple.

So this is the million dollar shot.

These two are in sync. Such a beautiful photograph. #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/ojnEVRXmZs — Royal Katrina ️️ (@dazzlegal) March 5, 2020

One Twitter user wrote, “million-dollar shot”, mentioning how Harry and Meghan were “in sync”.

Harry as new James bond will be the best movie of the decade #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/0r98FWNjUa — Sunshine| P28. (@Sunshine4Love) March 5, 2020

Another user said that Harry would make a great James Bond.

Front and back of my favorite pic from tonight! Perfection. And still they rise. ❤️ #HarryAndMeghan pic.twitter.com/UXLAxD9zVh — QueenCity (@QueenCityBird) March 6, 2020

This Twitter user had just the word for the two, “perfection”.

Another user wrote, “Happy looks good on #HarryAndMeghan”.

Notably, this was the first appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the shocking announcement of them quitting their senior royals’ post in January.