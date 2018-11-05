GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Happy Diwali!
Photo of Ravi Shastri's Doppleganger is 'Exactly What the Doctor Ordered' Today

I get the feeling that this will be really close, Ravi!

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 6:14 PM IST
Having a dull day? Take a look at the photo of a man on a suburban Mumbai local that has been all over the internet recently. Who do you think is in the photo?

If you think the man oddly resembles the current head coach of the Indian national team, Ravi Shastri, then you are wrong. That man is not Shastri. However, to soften the blow, you are not the only one to have made this mistake. The photograph is of an ordinary train passenger who just happened to look a lot like Shastri.

Social media has been going  nuts over the image of this man, who people are now referring to as Shastri's doppelganger. Despite the anonymity of the man, social media could not help amusing itself at the expense of Shastri.












 






