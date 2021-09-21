Photo of Refrigerator on Sale Goes Viral But Internet Can't Spot it. Can You?

A viral photo of a fridge’s ad posting has sent social media into a frenzy and people just can’t stop looking at it again and again. Now, you might wonder what’s so unusually interesting about an ad posting. However, it’s technically not it. It’s the optical illusion on the refrigerator’s door that has left the netizens confused. The fridge sports a reflective door and it’s so flawless that you could clearly see the complete reflection of the kitchen shelf, cabinets placed on the opposite side. The fridge camouflages into the background and it could take you a little while to figure out what’s going in the photo

The photo was posted by Facebook Page ‘Unusual Things’.

Since being posted online on September 18, the photo has so far received nearly 7,000 likes along with 2,000 shareson Facebook. Reacting to the photo, users expressed their amazement and said it took them a while to spot the fridge. Sharing his comment, a user wrote, “Not going to lie, it took me almost 20 seconds to find that freaking fridge."

Another user called the photo ‘the greatest optical illusion ever.’Netizens said that the fridge was a genius hack to ‘shame’ oneself to follow a strict diet. “I don’t want to see myself going to the fridge for munchies at 3 am," wrote a user

While the reflecting surface of the fridge impressed many, some wondered how difficult it would be to keep it clean.“Cool fridge but the fingerprints would be annoying to constantly clean,” read a comment

However, this is not the first photo of optical illusion that has attracted people’s attention online. Earlier, an optical illusion photo of a girl ‘stuck’ into the pavement had baffled many. The photo featured a girl who appeared to be sinking in concrete as only her upper body seemed to be present over the concrete floor.

The mind-boggling photo which originally was shared on Reddit went viral in no time and was reshared on other social media platforms as well.

