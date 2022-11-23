Photo of Senegal's Football Team Coach Goes Viral For His Resemblance to Rapper Snoop Dogg

Since the 2022 FIFA World Cup commenced days ago, the Internet is replete with snippets from the matches and posts highlighting the thrilling moments in the game. Besides this, recently a picture of the coach of Senegal’s national football team has gone viral for reasons you would not expect. Many have pointed out that the coach, Aliou Cisse, bears a resemblance to American rapper Snoop Dogg. As the picture did rounds, it even caught the attention of the rapper.

In the photo, shared on Twitter, Aliou Cisse is seen standing with his arms folded during Senegal’s match against the Netherlands on Monday. Noticing the black hat, moustache, and dreadlocks of Cisse, many users said that the coach looked a lot like the artist. “Why is Snoop Dogg the coach of Senegal?” the caption of the viral photo read.

Many could not keep calm after spotting the unusual similarity which prompted even Snoop Dogg to re-share the picture.

The photo also drew some hilarious reactions from users on Twitter.

“I thought the same hahaha and I took a picture to show my friends!” a user wrote while sharing a picture of the coach.

I thought the same hahaha 🤣 and I took a picture to show my friends ! pic.twitter.com/OELgIGGVb7— Willy Cabrera Zamora (@willyvan666) November 23, 2022

Another said, “Give it to that guy… he’s a champion”.

Give it to that guy… he’s a champion— abiola kahdijat (@AbiolaKahdijat) November 21, 2022

“Glad to see I was not the only one thinking the same thing,” one user said.

Glad to see I was not the only one thinking the same thing— BERNARDO IBERRI (@BIGBERRI) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile, there were some who did not agree that the coach looked like Snoop Dogg.

“Looks nothing like snoop,” a person wrote.

Looks nothing like snoop.— saint. (@david_saint_) November 22, 2022

Another said, “I’m not sure, but there’s a little bit of resemblance”.

I'm not sure,but there's a little bit of resemblance— Godwin Richard (@GodwinR27056315) November 22, 2022

“I swear when I saw him the first time on football TikTok video I was shocked that he is actually snoop dogg,” a reaction read.

I swear when I saw him first time on football tiktok video I was shocked that he is actually snoop dogg 😂😂— Khalid Khalti خالد خالطی ‏‎ ‏‎ख़ालिद ख़ालती  (@KhalidKhalti) November 22, 2022

One suggested that the rapper is doing “side quests”.

He's doing side quests— Aakash (@Aakash_AS7) November 22, 2022

Another joked, “Snoop just be doing anything these days”.

Snoop just be doing anything these days😂— Jeddii007 (@Jooooorrdan) November 22, 2022

Senegal lost the Group A FIFA World Cup match against the Netherlands by 2-0 on Monday. The West African team will next face Qatar on November 25.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here