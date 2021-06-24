'Peak Comfort': Photo of Tiny Lizard Sleeping Between Petals of a Rose Flower Goes Viral

Nature never ceases to amaze us with its wonderful masterpieces. Let alone exotic beaches, snow-clad mountains, and picturesque landscapes, one’s blooming garden also houses many spectacular natural marvels. A Texas woman happened to witness a breathtaking natural wonder when her daughter brought her a beautiful pink rose. It’s not only the red rose that charmed her eyes but a small reptile that made its way inside the flower.

When the woman had a closer look at the rose, she was amazed to find a tiny lizard curled around the petals inside the flower taking a sound slumber. Unlike their otherwise agile behaviour, this one particular anole lizard looked adorable taking a peaceful nap. The photo first shared on Imgur by a Texas user name Cmycherrytree in 2015 has again gone viral like wildfire and started to circulate on the Internet with lightning speed after it was shared on Reddit.

Posting the viral images on the digital platform, the woman described the natural wonder as exceptional as she wrote that as long as she will live, she will probably never see this again. With 93% upvotes, the picture has gained amusing reactions from netizens.

One of the users wrote, “In this posh hotel, the sheets are scented with roses”. The second comment read, “This is so beautiful. Imagine the lizard’s perspective.” The third said, “This is so beautiful. Imagine the lizard’s perspective.” “Probably loves it in there. Super soft, clean, smells nice (to humans at least) and very hidden from view from predators,” added the fourth one.

“Velvety soft, beautiful scent, bugs delivered right to your mouth," said a user named Judas_Feast. “Nice. peak comfort right here, very jealous," said another.

A few days back, a video of an elephant enjoying a ‘Spa Day’ in Mud won hearts online. The 1.10-minute-long clip shows an elephant enjoying pure moments of happiness while playing in the mud and splashing the muddy water with its legs. Have a look and you’ll be left floored.

Animals really do know how to put a smile on our faces!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here