Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Picture Of Two Mice Fighting At London Underground Shortlisted For Wildlife Photo Of The Year

A photograph has captured two mice embroiled in a fight at an underground station in London.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 17, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Picture Of Two Mice Fighting At London Underground Shortlisted For Wildlife Photo Of The Year
Credit: Wildlife Photographer of the Year/Sam Rowley

It seems humans are not the only ones fighting it out in public spaces. A photograph has captured two mice embroiled in a fight at an underground station in London. This fantastic shot named ‘Station Squabble’ has been captured by Sam Rowley.

It is one of the 25 photos shortlisted for the National History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year LUMIX People’s Choice Award.

Speaking about the photograph, Rowley mentioned that he had got down really low on the platform, to get the perfect shot of the duo fighting that “lasted for a split second.”

He had observed them wrestling a few times over food pieces lying around. The scuffle came to an end as one of the rodents snatched a crumb and ran away, proving once again the theory of survival of the fittest.

Apart from this intriguing picture, there are some other awesome photographs contending the prestigious award.

The other photographs comprise a polar bear playing with her cubs in Canada, a leopard lounging in Kenya, and a group of reindeers hardly visible in the snow in Norway.

These photographs are up for voting till 4 February, Tuesday, 2pm.

Yongqing Bao had won this much coveted Wildlife Photographer of the Year award in October for his capture named ‘The Moment’, which showed a Tibetan fox and Himalayan marmot, engaged in a dramatic yet amusing deadlock situation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram