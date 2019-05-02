Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Photo of Two Women Kissing in Front of Anti-LGBTQIA+ Politician Goes Viral

The two women kissed to protest against Salvini's participation at the upcoming World Congress of Families in Verona, which promotes traditional family values and condemns LGBT groups in Italy.

Trending Desk

May 2, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
Photo of Two Women Kissing in Front of Anti-LGBTQIA+ Politician Goes Viral
The two women kissed to protest against Salvini's participation at the upcoming World Congress of Families in Verona, which promotes traditional family values and condemns LGBT groups in Italy.
Loading...
Italy's deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who is often criticised for his conservative views on homosexuality, was recently caught unawares at a rally when two women unexpectedly kissed in front of him while he was taking a selfie with them.

According to an article published in the Independent, the photograph was clicked when the far-right leader of the League was attending a rally Caltanissetta in Sicily in support of a fellow member of ruling League party's mayoral bid.

Notably, the two women approached Salvini pretending to be supporters of the political party. However, when the politician posed for the selfie, the two women turned around to kiss, leaving the politician surprised.

The students, identified as Gaia and Matilde, shared the image on their social media account with a caption that translates "Hello friend."

Interestingly, the politician too shared the image with the caption, "Greetings, peace and good sisters."

As soon as the photo was posted, it went viral with the Twitterati applauding the two students' attempt at a peaceful protest.

One user took to social media and wrote, "the two Sicilian women who pretended to want a selfie with the Italian minister of interior (and leader of xenophobic and homophobic right-wing party northern league) Matteo Salvini at a convention and then proceeded to kiss each other are braver than any us marine."




While another wrote, "The picture I've been in love with for the past days."




According to the website, the two women kissed to protest against Salvini's participation at the upcoming World Congress of Families in Verona, which promotes traditional family values and condemns LGBT groups in Italy.
