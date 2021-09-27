Photoception? Mother Sends Photocopy of Her Favourite Photo By Photocopying Her Phone

Modern technology may seem like a challenge for the old generation, but they certainly know how to get their point across, even if it means combining the old and the new methods of communication. Something similar happened when Utah resident Marti Woolford received a letter from her mother. In a Twitter thread that has now gone viral, Woolford explained how her mother sent her note and shared a picture which was on her phone. The first tweet in the thread, shared on Saturday, featured a picture which showed a photocopy of an iPhone screen.

Along with the photocopy of the smartphone screen which showed the picture of Hollywood actress Jane Powell and her former husband Geary Steffin, Woolford’s mother had also written a note. Captioning the picture Woolford wrote on Twitter, “Today I received in the mail a letter from my mom. It was a photocopy of her phone-she wanted to share a picture that is on her phone with me. A picture that is on her phone. She photocopied her phone and mailed this to me.”

In the following tweet, Woolford explained that the photograph was of actress Jane Powell and Geary Steffin from their 1949 wedding. “My mom, in her unique cursive writing, was saying that her mom used to tell her she looked like Jane Powell and she can now see the resemblance. Jane Powell passed on 9/16/2021.”

I should mention this is a photo of actress #JanePowell & #GearySteffin from their 1949 wedding. My mom, in her unique cursive writing, was saying that her mom used to tell her she looked like Jane Powell & she can now see the resemblance. Jane Powell passed on 9/16/2021.— Marti Woolford (@FordMwool) September 26, 2021

Woolford’s tweet has been liked by over 239.9k users since it was shared on the microblogging site. The tweet reminded many of their own mother’s and the handwritten notes. As one user commented, “Your mom’s writing looks identical to my mothers, my mother has been gone for a number of years and I will always miss her letters and cards.”

I lost my mom nearly 20 years ago. She was 72 and her cursive looked like that. I'm a bit teary eyed because that so looks like something she would do.— Dixie Chick ‍ (@dixiechick547) September 27, 2021

Another emotional comment read, “I lost my mom nearly 20 years ago. She was 72 and her cursive looked like that. I’m a bit teary eyed because that looks like something she would do.”

One comment described the unique note as something that Woolford would remember years from now. The comment read, “This will be a treasure for you in the years ahead!”

This will be a treasure for you in the years ahead!— Christel (@cwbminer) September 26, 2021

