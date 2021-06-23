Photograph of Himalayas Photobombed Rahul Gandhi's Twitter Live. Here's Who Clicked It

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi appeared over a video conferencing link on Tuesday to talk about the Covid-19 pandemic and the Union Government’s handling of it. While Gandhi talked, what caught the eye of some viewers on Twitter was a framed photograph of a snow-covered landscape against a blue sky in his background. The photo appeared to be of professional level, appearing picturesque, and almost painting-like. But where did Rahul Gandhi get the photo from, and who clicked it?

Architect Seetu Mahajan Kohli may have found the answer. Tagging Gandhi’s nephew, Raihan Rajiv Vadra in a tweet and asked, “I love the photograph at the back ! It’s gorg. Is it yours @raihanrvadra?" and responding to the query, Raihan confirmed that he clicked it.

Further praising the click, Kohli said, “You are my fav photographer already.. They add so much life to my interiors!"

Son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, 20-year-old Raihan is a budding photographer and also runs an active photography page on Instagram, regularly sharing his photos with over 9,000 followers.

The photograph that appeared on Gandhi’s background appears to a shot of Mount Everest shared by Raihan on his Instagram page back in February. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “On Top of The World! Mt. Everest from the sky!"

Raihan Rajiv Vadra opened a Twitter account in the start of 2020. Judging from his tweets, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s son is more interested in photography than in politics, though his profile states he is co-founder of a panel for creating communities around democracy.

During the virtual conference on Tuesday, Gandhi said he wanted to focus on Covid-19 and how to save the country from the third wave of coronavirus which may hit soon. He said, “On the political aspect, my intention here is to bring focus on Covid. My intention here is to point clearly in the direction where we think the government should act."

