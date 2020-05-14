Photograph of Migrant Worker Walking with Pets in Lockdown is Heartwarming

With the coronavirus pandemic gripping the world tight, social media has been flooded with images that highlight the ongoing migrant crisis following the lockdown. Amid a plethora of images showing the plight of workers walking for days on highways, a particular incident has caught the eye of netizens, where a woman was seen carrying two pets with her.

The image goes on to deliver a message that despite being in a massive crisis, how the family didn't abandon their pets. At a time when humans have been forced to be locked inside their homes, pets and stray animals are facing an equally difficult time, lacking care, shelter and food.

The viral image was shared by Indian Forest Official, Parveen Kaswan, who said, "The forward says this family was walking on a highway. With all the property they have. See they didn’t leave their pets behind. Here many people are abandoning them on small issues. Such a good lesson by this family. Via whatsapp."

The forward says this family was walking on a highway. With all the property they have. See they didn’t leave their pets behind. Here many people are abondning them on small issues. Such a good lesson by this family. Via whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/DDv6SAS3Bo — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 13, 2020

The tweet went viral with netizens hailing the family for not abandoning their pets at a time, when it's so challenging for migrant workers to reach their homes.

