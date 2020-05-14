BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Photograph of Migrant Worker Walking with Pets in Lockdown is Heartwarming

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

The image goes on to deliver a message that despite being in a massive crisis, how the family didn't abandon their pets.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
Share this:

With the coronavirus pandemic gripping the world tight, social media has been flooded with images that highlight the ongoing migrant crisis following the lockdown. Amid a plethora of images showing the plight of workers walking for days on highways, a particular incident has caught the eye of netizens, where a woman was seen carrying two pets with her.

The image goes on to deliver a message that despite being in a massive crisis, how the family didn't abandon their pets. At a time when humans have been forced to be locked inside their homes, pets and stray animals are facing an equally difficult time, lacking care, shelter and food.

The viral image was shared by Indian Forest Official, Parveen Kaswan, who said, "The forward says this family was walking on a highway. With all the property they have. See they didn’t leave their pets behind. Here many people are abandoning them on small issues. Such a good lesson by this family. Via whatsapp."

The tweet went viral with netizens hailing the family for not abandoning their pets at a time, when it's so challenging for migrant workers to reach their homes.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading