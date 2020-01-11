Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Photographer Captures 'Devil's Horns' Sunrise Photos and Its Terrifying

Photography enthusiast Elias Chasiotis was on a trip in the area on December 26. Coincidentally, an annular solar eclipse was underway during dawn on the same day.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 11, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Photographer Captures 'Devil's Horns' Sunrise Photos and Its Terrifying
Photo: Facebook/ Elias Chasiotis

Everyone tries their hands on sunrise pictures. No matter where or when, photographs of sunrise always turn out to be ethereal and heavenly.

But what if sunrise looks like the devil’s horns? Well, something like that has happened recently and spotted in the coastal city of Al Wakrah, Qatar, on December 26, 2019.

Photography enthusiast Elias Chasiotis was on a trip in the area on December 26. Coincidentally, an annular solar eclipse was underway during dawn on the same day. The phenomenon made the sun rising above the horizon look like a devil rising from the waters, with just the ‘devil horns’ being visible.

Chasiotis captured the entire course of the eclipse with his mirrorless camera and later shared the same on his Facebook account. Speaking to Bored Panda, he informed that he has been an amateur astrophotographer for the last 15 years.

Chasiotis maintained that he had intentionally chosen a place with an open horizon in order to get the “perfect view” of the eclipsed sun emerging from the sea. He had hoped for optical effects like inferior mirage to be visible and was lucky enough to capture them.

An inferior mirage is a mirage of an object visible below that object and is often visible in lakes or seas.

“Haze and low clouds in the southeast” had worried Chasiotis at first but the sun soon began to rise. The sun came up in separate pieces, which looked, as Chasiotis describes them, like “red horns piercing the sea”.

Gradually, it took the shape of a crescent, with the so-called ‘Etruscan vase’ inferior mirage effect visible. The phenomenon was also dubbed as the “evil sunrise”.

Chasiotis only had one regret, that of not being able to capture the annular phase of the eclipse (“the ring of fire”) due to the clouds. Still, he described it as “the most stunning sunrise” to the news website.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram