Photographer Captures Goose Flying Upside Down. Was it Showing Off?

Pictures of a dark-grey brown bean goose flying upside down are doing rounds on the internet leaving everyone amused. The picture was clicked by an amateur photographer, Vincent Cornelissen, near the Dutch town of Arnhem. In the pictures, the goose can be seen rolling its body upside down and twisting its neck and head 180 degrees around to its normal position. This phenomenon is known as whiffling. After the picture went viral, experts said that the bird might be whiffling in an attempt to “show off".

The photo was taken earlier this year was originally shared by Cornelissen on his Facebook page. However, it has been reshared on several other social media platforms as well. The photographer told ABC 12 that he got thousands of messages and comments from people across the world asking for more information about the whiffling goose. He reveals that the picture not only grabbed the attention of netizens but it also grabbed the attention of academics.

A professor from Istanbul University even edited his photo with arrows to teach his students about aerodynamics. He also opened up about capturing such a spectacular view through his lenses. He told the portal that it was quite challenging, as it’s a matter of seconds. He was sitting with his back against a tree and looking over a lake when he noticed one of three geese behaving strangely. He is quoted by the portal as saying, “I saw that one of the three had trouble flying in a straight line. He was having a hard time which I thought was because of the wind. He seemed to be struggling, so I took some pictures of him.” He also added that though he captured something special, he thought no one would believe him as it looks photoshopped.

The picture also grabbed the attention of Lars Soerink, who is a wildlife photographer and works for Bird Protection Netherlands. He said that the goose appears like learning new tricks or it might just be showing off to its peers. Such behaviour is also observed in several species like Lesser yellowlegs, the Black-tailed godwit, the Northern lapwing and Pink-footed goose.

