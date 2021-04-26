Photographer Captures Near-Impossible Shot of ISS Zooming Past Moon During the Day

An astrophotographer in the United States has been able to capture the International Space Station (ISS) transiting by the moon during the day, when it’s nearly impossible to shoot the moon or an object against the overbearing glare of the sun. The stunning image shows a tiny ISS, like a dot in the sky, passing by the vast expanse of the moon. The photographer identified himself on his Instagram handle as Andrew McCarthy from Sacramento, capital of the US state of California. He also posted a time-lapse video of the event.

“The transit against the lit portion of the moon lasted just a few hundredths of a second, shown here in a video slowed down roughly 6x,” he said in the caption.

Andrew has a patreon page where he describes himself as an astrophotographer who wants to shoot “our skies in a way that hasn’t been done before”.He hopes his images will inspire people across the world towards astrophotography.His Instagram is full of inquisitive people asking for his help to address their confusion or enrich their knowledge of this field of science.

A person asked him how he always knows when will events like this will happen, to which Andrew said he makes extensive plans and “there’s tons of resources out there”. Another user told the man to google “transit finder” and he will get his answers.

Andrew’sInstagram is filled with cosmic images he has captured using a varied range of equipment, expensive and delicate, including his iPhone.

A multi-nation construction project, the International Space Station flies at an average altitude of 400 kilometres above Earth. It circles the globe every 90 minutes. In one day, the station travels twice the distance between the Earth and the moon. It’s main construction was completed between 1998 and 2011. On it, astronauts remain busy performing experiments and maintenance.

