Photographer Couple Captures Snake’s Desperate Life and Death Battle With Alligator
A snake’s 10-minute-long desperate attempt to escape from the mouth of a hungry alligator in Florida has been captured on camera.
Image by BirdWalk Photography / Facebook.
A snake’s 10-minute-long desperate attempt to escape from the mouth of a hungry alligator in Florida has been captured on camera.
Husband and wife photographers Jesse and Linda Waring were visiting the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland on Saturday when they witnessed the dramatic struggle between the two predators unfold.
"We made it out to Circle B Bar Reserve yesterday! As you may have noticed in the news, there are often interesting gator sightings at this park. Yesterday was no exception! Jesse's eagle eye spotted this big guy working on his lunch and his lunch trying to escape! I just started clicking...!" the couple wrote on their business' Facebook page called BirdWalk Photography on Sunday morning.
Pictures shared by the couple showed the snake trying to slither its way out of the gator’s jaws.
"In the end, the snake finally lost the battle when the jaws of the gator made a direct hit down the length of his body. It was a hard fought battle," Linda told clickorlando.com.
Linda further wrote, "It takes patience and persistence and I recommend to keep trying for that amazing shot. The fun is in the pursuit and just getting out in nature. You really never know what you’re going to get."
The stunning photos received a lot of attention online with social media users praising the couple for capturing the snake’s life and death battle with the alligator.
