Photographer Finds Incredible Northern Lights Pics on Camera After Waking From Nap

Anyone who has seen the beauty of Northern lights on their screens has it on their bucket list to witness the magic in the sky in person. And an amateur photographer almost got to watch the breathtaking view of the Northern Lights but he slept. Luckily for him, the splendid beauty was captured on his camera after he awoke from his nap. The photographer, Chris Lowther, set up his camera in his garden in Bulmer, North Yorkshire. He was hoping to witness some star trails in the night sky. Capturing the Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, was definitely not on his mind.

In a clip of the Northern Lights captured by Lowther, the starry sky is seen filled with pink and green lights. The breathtaking clip was shared on Instagram by BBC News.

Netizens were stunned by the capture and shared how mesmerizing it looked. A few noted that the photographer probably did not realize a weak display of northern lights to the eyes can look impressive on camera. Some added that nature’s beauty is truly remarkable. “I have goosebumps it’s astonishing.” a user commented.

Another user remarked, “I could sit outside and gaze all evening/night!!!”

“Absolutely stunning, it must have been better in person,” a third user remarked.

According to BBC News, many astronomers and photographers were hoping to catch a glimpse of Jupiter on the day when this Northern Light was captured by the North Yorkshire photographer. Jupiter had been closest to Earth in 59 years. But as luck would have it, the 53-years-old photographer, Chris Lowther. ended up capturing a different gem.

Talking about the moment, he said, “I must have set the camera up at about 11 o'clock, it had been raining and I knew it was going to be a clear night. I knew about Jupiter; I got a couple of pictures of Jupiter, but they weren't very good. So, I went to sleep, but then when I woke up about 2 A.M. and went outside and checked the camera, the images were bright pink and green.”

He also mentioned that he was about to pack up for the night before deciding to peek at the camera and he was stunned. He then stayed up until 4 A.M. taking photographs.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here