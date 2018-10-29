GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Photographer Finds Yosemite Proposal's Mystery Couple After Putting Thousands to Work Online

Sherlock Holmes, who?

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2018, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Photographer Finds Yosemite Proposal's Mystery Couple After Putting Thousands to Work Online
Image credits: Matthew Dippel / Facebook
Loading...
A photographer's online hunt for a mystery couple has come to a successful end.

Matthew Dippel, a photographer from Michigan, had taken to his Twitter account on October 17 and announced that he was looking for a couple who he had snapped at the famous Taft Point in Yosemite National park.

On Saturday, Dippel posted an update on his social media account that he had finally found the mystery couple - Charlie Bear and his fiancée Melissa, who live in Alhambra.

"UPDATE: I FOUND THEM. Everyone meet, Charlie Bear and his fiancé Melissa the happy couple that was out on the point in my Taft Point Proposal. In short, I captured the second proposal, the more special and official one in Charlie’s words. Huge congratulations to you two. I wish I was able to meet you in person and hug you. I’m glad I finally found you to share this special moment with you, thanks for being so awesome, maybe one day we will finally meet in person!"



The photograph became a topic of discussion after Dippel sent out a plea on the Internet.

Dippel, who was at the Taft point to capture some silhouette photos of the sunset, happened to snap a photograph of a couple who were making their way to the edge, dressed in an immaculate suit and floor-length dress. After clicking the picture, Dippel raced around to the famous spot to try and find the couple he had photographed but, with a lot of people queued up before him to get to the viewpoint, he was unable to locate them.

Not ready to give up, Dippel decided to share the photograph on Twitter alongside the caption: “Twitter help, idk who these two are but I hope this finds them."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...