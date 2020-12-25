Photographer 'Lost His Senses' after Spotting Rare White Moose in Swedish Forest

A wildlife photographer spotted a rare white moose in Sweden’s Varmland and clicked several pictures of the animal.

When he was walking through the countryside, the photographer saw this moose which is completely white because of the presence of a recessive gene, reported Daily Mail.

The photographer named Roger Brendhagen is a resident of Norway’s Oslo. Talking about seeing this white moose, Roger said, "I have met thousands of moose in my life but when I met this guy in the Swedish forests, I almost lost my senses but thank God I did not lose the camera."

The 52-year-old photographer found the white moose in a locality where there are 30 such animals.

These white moose have this characteristic because of a recessive gene. The animal is completely white with a few brown specks. This condition where an animal has a pattern of unpigmented spots is called piebaldism. The white moose is predominantly found in Sweden, however, some of them have also been spotted in Canada and Alaska in the US.

This is not similar to the condition albinism where the areas around eyes, hair or skin become white in colour. In piebaldism, the colour of the fur is affected. Both the conditions come under the broad term Leucism which means a partial loss of pigmentation.

Speaking about the features of the white moose, Robert explained that the animal can become partially or completely white in colour. He added that eyes, beak and claws have normal pigmentation unlike albinism.

Roger shared the picture on his Instagram account and said, "I wish you all a White Christmoose!"

People were amazed seeing the pictures of the moose. One person said, "I always dreamed of a white Christmoose and here it is. Wonderful shot."

Another person said, "Magnificent photo of the most beautiful Moose on Earth."

Recently, in Canada’s northern Ontario, a white moose hunting incident happened. A man was fined $5600 and his hunting licence was suspended after the killing of moose.

Previously, a crowd-funding incident also happened to find the hunter of the white moose in Canada.

Also known as the spirit moose, it was protected by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in 2006. People in Canada were shocked by the killing of the rare white moose that happened in November 2020.