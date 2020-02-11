Photographer Reveals What's up With Donald Trump's 'Controversial' Orange Tan Line

US President Donald Trump decried on social media after his image purportedly showing orange tan lines on his face went viral.

The president, in a tweet, said the image was tampered with and it was ‘fake news’.

Trump, however, added that wind was obviously strong and asked people whether the hair looked good or not.

In his tweet, POTUS wrote, “More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean.”

More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

On February 8, the image of Trump had surfaced on Twitter through an account purportedly claiming to belong to a White House photographer named William Moon.

Moon had posted the image with a caption reading: “Today, @realDonaldTrump was dancing with the sunset and strong winds when he walked to the Oval Office from the Marine One on the South Lawn.”

Today, ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ was dancing with the sunset and strong winds when he walked to the Oval Office from the Marine One on the South Lawn.. Photo by William Moon in the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/GURvi4UeSO — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 8, 2020

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020

Within an hour of posting the image, it had gone viral and had started trending on Twitter with #orangeface.

Following the president’s accusations, William Moon has posted a follow-up to the earlier tweet refuting Trump’s charge and said that the image was never photoshopped.

But the snap was taken using Apple smartphone’s photo app to “adjust the color of the picture.”

This picture was never photoshopped, but used the Apple smartphone’s photo app to adjust the color of the picture. — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 8, 2020

The viral orange image had inspired several memes on the social media, with a user saying that the president appeared to be close to a nuclear bomb.

He looks like he stood too close to a nuclear bomb. — M.P. McDonald (@MPMcDonald2) February 9, 2020

One user said that the president seemed to have personally inspected a North Korean nuclear reactor site.

Or personally inspected a North Korean nuclear reactor core. — Antonio Martínez, P.E. (@Boricua_En_Maui) February 9, 2020

